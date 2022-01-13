Ronettes singer Ronnie Spector has passed away. She was 78ExBulletin







toggle legend Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM Singer Ronnie Spector, who founded girl group The Ronettes in 1961, has died after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78 years old. “Our beloved earthly angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today,” her family wrote on the singer’s website. website Wednesday. “She was with her family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a sparkle in her eyes, a brave demeanor, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love. love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in everyone who knew, heard or seen her. “ Spector was born in Spanish Harlem. While still a teenager, she founded The Ronettes, which also starred her older sister Estelle Bennett and their cousin Nedra Talley. “Be My Baby”, “Walking In The Rain” and “Do I Love You” were part of the series of pop hits recorded by the girl group. She was married to Phil Spector, the producer and screenwriter of many of these hits. Spector mistreated her and forbade her to play; they divorced in the early 1970s; Ronnie Spector recounted the abuse in his 1990 memoir, Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Mini Skirts, and Madness. She recorded “Be My Baby” at the age of 16, as she told WHYY’s Fresh air in 1987. “It was amazing because I was over there in California recording,” she recalls, “and I had never left New York. I had never been out of New York. York all my life. And there, I’m on a plane to California on my own, without the other two Ronettes, just to star. And I mean, I remember being in the women’s bathroom there. New York airport singing in the toilet, music or whatever, and I don’t play any instruments. So it was like you had to learn it over and over again. “ The Ronettes have been the headliners of major rock groups, including the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton. The Beatles selected the group to join their American tour in 1966. As a result of the abuse, Ronnie Spector struggled to restore his career. But she was encouraged by Bruce Springsteen, the E Street Band, and Billy Joel. Joel had written a song called “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” with the sound of Ronettes in his ear, and Springsteen was in the middle of a legal battle with a former manager who kept him from recording. Guitarist and producer Steven Van Zandt took the opportunity to bring Spector back to the studio with the E Street Band to record a cover of Joel’s song. After Spector’s death, Van Zandt wrote about Twitter: “It was an honor to produce her and encourage her to come back to the stage where she remained for the next 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band has helped us support each other in very precarious times.” In 1986, she had a memorable solo in Eddie Money’s 1986 hit “Take Me Home Tonight”. Money advises, “Listen, honey, it’s like Ronnie is singing …” before Spector rushes in. to sing “be my little baby” followed by his famous “oh, oh, oh”. The Ronettes were enthroned at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. His last solo album, English heart, was released by the 429 label in 2016. Family writes that instead of flowers, Spector asked for donations to be made “to your local women’s shelter or American Indian College. Funds.” A celebration of the life and music of Spector will be announced at a later date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/12/1072584102/ronnie-spector-of-the-ronettes-has-died-at-age-78 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos