



Here are some lehenga looks from Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Sonam Kapoor “class =” lazy img-responsive “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/jahnvi-kapoors-lehenga-to-sonam-kapoors-oversized-lehenga- 5-statement-bollywood-outfits-that-you-would-for-your-garde-robe-920×518.jpeg “width =” 920 “height =” 518 “alt =” Jahnvi Kapoor’s Lehenga To Sonam Kapoor’s Oversized Lehenga: 5 Statement Bollywood outfits that you would want for your wardrobe “/> When it comes to attending a friend’s wedding or your own wedding, lehenga tops the list. There is a large selection of lehenga available, but if you like a more classic style, the Banarasi silk lehenga would be ideal. The century-old weaving of Banarasi lehengas stands out. Moreover, it is not only traditional but also has a regal appearance. Banarasi silk lehengas are an heirloom, not just regular silhouettes. The luxurious fabric has also been worn by Bollywood superstars on various occasions. For a wedding, Janhvi Kapoor wore a hot pink Banarasi silk lehenga with a matching choli and a blue striped dupatta. Manish Malhotra designed the garment, which had a gold border on the hem with flower patterns. Her hair was left open and she wore a matha-Patti and a necklace to complete her outfit. For a wedding she attended in 2018, the Shershaah actress wore a fuschia pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. Her outfit had stunning golden floral designs which she combined with an off-the-shoulder top. Kiara wore a Kundan choker to keep her outfit simple. Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood fashion queen who has often said that her sense of style is unique. Sonam wore a hot pink Banarasi lehenga and choli to the Life OK Screen Awards to make a style statement. The lehenga was designed with a rich brocade construction which gave it a remarkable look. Check out the lehenga looks of Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Sonam Kapoor, and stay in touch with IWMBuzz.com. Also Read: Celebrity-Approved Ways To Stay Cozy, Comfortable And Stylish During Winter, Outfit Inspiration From Sonam Kapoor To Alia Bhatt

