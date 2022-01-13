When it comes to attending a friend’s wedding or your own wedding, lehenga tops the list. There is a large selection of lehenga available, but if you like a more classic style, the Banarasi silk lehenga would be ideal. The century-old weaving of Banarasi lehengas stands out. Moreover, it is not only traditional but also has a regal appearance. Banarasi silk lehengas are an heirloom, not just regular silhouettes. The luxurious fabric has also been worn by Bollywood superstars on various occasions.

For a wedding, Janhvi Kapoor wore a hot pink Banarasi silk lehenga with a matching choli and a blue striped dupatta. Manish Malhotra designed the garment, which had a gold border on the hem with flower patterns. Her hair was left open and she wore a matha-Patti and a necklace to complete her outfit. For a wedding she attended in 2018, the Shershaah actress wore a fuschia pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. Her outfit had stunning golden floral designs which she combined with an off-the-shoulder top.

Kiara wore a Kundan choker to keep her outfit simple. Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood fashion queen who has often said that her sense of style is unique. Sonam wore a hot pink Banarasi lehenga and choli to the Life OK Screen Awards to make a style statement. The lehenga was designed with a rich brocade construction which gave it a remarkable look.

Check out the lehenga looks of Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Sonam Kapoor.

