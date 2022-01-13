Sports betting at Hollywood Casino Toledo





Right now, sports betting is legal in Indiana and Michigan, and the new facility will keep people and income closer to home.

TOLEDO, Ohio It’s a safe bet that when legalized sports betting begins in Ohio this year, it will be popular. In December, Ohio Governor Mike Dewine enacted Bill 29, making the state one of 30 that will offer legalized sports betting. Hollywood Casino Toledo General Manager Brad Hirsch said it couldn’t have come at a better time for them as they are in the midst of an expansion, which will include a new area called “The Bar Stool Sports Book”. This space will be specially designed to accommodate sports betting. “We currently have our casino expansion underway and that will be completed in February. This is our new outdoor gaming deck and that will be the next phase we are entering by creating a new sportsbook,” Hirsch said. Right now, sports betting is legal in Indiana and Michigan and Hirsch said the new facility would keep those people and their income closer to home, with an added bonus. “For customers who have traveled to Michigan from our area, this is a chance to keep them at home and create additional income, jobs and opportunities in the area,” he said. Under the new state law, casinos, stadiums, bars and restaurants will have the ability to apply for gambling licenses, with the industry regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission. The wording of the law states that sports betting must be operational no later than January 1, 2023. All that is preventing this from happening is working on the logistics of things, like taxes, that will help support K-12 public and private education. MORE FROM WTOL

