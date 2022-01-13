Warhol Foundation distributes $ 4.1 million to 49 museums and nonprofits – ARTnews.com





The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has named the 49 arts organizations that have received a total of $ 4.1 million in funding through its fall 2021 grant cycle. As part of the announcement, the foundation also unveiled a new website designed by Wkshps. Grants are intended for two-year overall programmatic support to organizations for an amount ranging from $ 50,000 to $ 150,000 and specific exhibition support for funds ranging from $ 35,000 to $ 150,000. Five institutions also received conservation research grants of $ 47,000 or $ 50,000. In a statement, Warhol Foundation President Joel Wachs said, “Fall 2021 fellows are adapting and inventing new ways to meet the needs of artists as they are. Artists are at the heart of the Foundation’s work and it is more important than ever to support the organizations that support them and empower them in the evolution of their practices. Several highly anticipated shows were funded. The highest amount of support, $ 150,000, went to the Carnegie Museum for its upcoming Carnegie International exhibition, which opens in September and is curated by curator Sohrab Mohebbi. Other important investigations which received $ 100,000 are those devoted to John Akomfrah at the Menil Collection in Houston, Juan Francisco Elso at the El Museo del Barrio in New York, Xaviera Simmons at the Queens Museum and Pacita Abad at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. . A number of large group exhibitions have also received funding, including “Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s – Today” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago ($ 100,000), “African Modernism in America, 1947 -1967 ”at Fisk University Galleries in Nashville ($ 100,000) and“ Madayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting from Yirrkala ”at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville ($ 100,000). In addition, 20 of the beneficiaries of this cycle are for the first time beneficiaries of the support of the Warhol Foundation, including the CALA Alliance in Phoenix, the Artistic Freedom Initiative in Brooklyn, Baxter Street at the Camera Club in New York, the Pike School of Art in Mississippi, and the Indigo Arts Alliance in Portland, Maine. Curators recognized under the scholarship program include Denise Markonish at MASS MoCA in North Adams and Miranda Lash at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. “Museums, non-profit galleries and other artist-centric organizations are essential sites for artists to incubate, interrogate, develop and discuss projects that intertwine with the complexity of the present,” said Rachel Bers. , program director of the Warhol Foundation, in a statement. “The Foundation appreciates the importance these platforms place on artistic visions and voices, centering artists’ perspectives in conversations that extend far beyond the art world. The full list of Fall 2021 Fellows follows below. Fall 2021 grant recipients (2-year program support) AIR Gallery, Brooklyn, NY $ 60,000

Art papers, Atlanta, Georgia $ 100,000

Artistic Freedom Initiative, Brooklyn, NY $ 100,000

Artists area, New York, NY $ 130,000

Atlantic Arts Center, New Smyrna Beach, Florida $ 100,000

Baxter Street at the Camera Club in New York, New York, NY $ 60,000

CALA Alliance, Phoenix, AZ $ 100,000

Chicago Film Society, Chicago, IL $ 50,000

Coaxial Arts Foundation, Los Angeles, CA $ 60,000

Creative Time, Inc., New York, NY $ 100,000

Various works, Houston, Texas $ 100,000

The Flaherty / International Film Seminars, Brooklyn, NY $ 100,000

FotoFest, Houston, Texas $ 80,000

Support arts, Pasadena, CA $ 50,000

Indigo Arts Alliance, Portland, ME $ 100,000

Contemporary exhibitions in Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA $ 100,000

Contemporary art halfway, Minneapolis, MN $ 100,000

Jurassic Technology Museum, Culver City, CA $ 60,000

National Coalition Against Censorship, New York, NY $ 150,000

Pike School of Art – Mississippi, McComb, MS $ 60,000

Portland Institute of Contemporary Art, Portland, OR $ 150,000

Providence College Galleries, Providence, RI $ 80,000

Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois $ 100,000

Root division, San Francisco, California $ 100,000

Second Street Gallery, Charlottesville, Virginia $ 80,000

SPACE gallery, Portland, ME $ 100,000

Squeaky Wheel Media and Film Center, Buffalo, New York $ 100,000

The Wende Cold War Museum, Culver City, CA $ 80,000 Fall 2021 grant recipients | Exhibition support Society of the Americas, New York, New York State

“Tropical is political: Caribbean art under the visitor economy regime” – $ 50,000 Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

“Dara Birnbaum: Reaction” – $ 35,000 Bass museum, Miami Beach, Florida

Support for the exhibition program (over 2 years) – $ 100,000 Carnegie Art Museum, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

58th Carnegie International – $ 150,000 Cincinnati Museum of Art, Cincinnati, Ohio

“Natural World” – $ 75,000 Denver Art Museum, Denver, CO

“Who Tells a Story, Adds a Tail: Latin America and Contemporary Art” – $ 65,000 Fisk University Galleries, Nashville, Tennessee

“African modernism in America, 1947-1967” – $ 100,000 Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection / University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

“Madayin: Eight Decades of Yirrkala Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting” – $ 100,000 Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Madison, WI

Faisal Abdu’Allah – $ 50,000 The Ménil Collection, Houston, TX

“John Akomfrah, ‘The SNCC Manifestos'” – $ 100,000 The neighborhood museum, New York, New York State

“Juan Francisco Elso: Por América” – $ 100,000 Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, Illinois

“Form of Forecasting: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, from the 1990s to Today” – $ 100,000 The queen’s museum, Queens, NY

Xaviera Simmons – $ 100,000 San José Art Museum, San José, California

“Kelly Akashi: Weeds” – $ 50,000 Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Pacita Abad – $ 100,000 The Wolfsonian – Florida International University (FIU), Miami Beach, Florida

Roberto Lugo exhibition and mural project – $ 40,000 Fall 2021 grant recipients | Curatorial research grant MASS MoCa, North Adams, MA

Denise Markonish – $ 50,000 Mishkin Gallery, Baruch College, CUNY, New York, New York State

Macarena Gómez-Barris and Alaina Claire Feldman – $ 50,000 Denver Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver, CO

Miranda Lash – $ 50,000 Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Teresa Iacovino and José López Serra – $ 47,000 Ucross Foundation, Clearmont, Wyoming

Sharon Dynak and Tracey Kikut – $ 47,000

