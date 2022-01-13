FRNDLY TV AND FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR FMC – FAMILY MOVIE CLASSICS | State

Entertainment
DENVER and SOUTH CURVE, Ind., January 12, 2022 / PRNewswire / –Frndly TV, the leading provider of affordable live TV for the whole family and Family Entertainment Television, Inc. has announced an agreement whereby the Family Movie Classics (FMC) channel will join the Frndly channel line today TV, January 12.
The addition of FMC marks the first new channel to join Frndly TV’s lineup in the New Year. From December 31, 2021, Frndly TV offers 30 live TV channels with programs that every member of the family can enjoy.
Family Entertainment Television launched FMC on October 27, 2021. The channel offers classic films the whole family can enjoy, aiming to entertain with quality films starring the biggest stars of Hollywood the story. At December 13, 2021, Family Entertainment Television has announced that it has licensed a handpicked selection of films featuring the legendary John wayne for FMC. From the January 14the, FMC will air a film starring “The Duke“Every Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET, respectively.
“We are very pleased to add FMC to our programming offering,” said Michael mckenna, programming director of Frndly TV. “The folks at Family Entertainment Television have been great partners with Frndly TV and we are happy that FMC can join its sister channel FETV in our programming.”
“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the launch of FMC, offering Frndly customers the opportunity to enjoy a range of award-winning, family-friendly classic films,” said Cara Conte, vice president of affiliate sales at Family Entertainment. Television. “This launch is perfectly timed to allow Frndly subscribers to discover our selection of titles featuring John wayne. “
Frndly TV is America’s most affordable live TV streaming service. From only $ 6.99/ month, Frndly TV offers over 30 top rated live TV networks including A + E, Hallmark Channel, The HISTORY Channel, INSP, Lifetime, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Game Show Network, GAC Family, The Weather Channel and more. Customers can also access a wide range of on-demand content, including extensive libraries from Dove Channel and Curiosity Stream, at no additional cost. Frndly TV offers great programming at a family price. For more information visit www.frndlytv.com.
About Family Entertainment Television, Inc.
Family Entertainment Television, Inc. operates FETV and FMC (Family Movie Classics). FETV is available nationwide to nearly 50 million homes through a variety of cable, satellite, and OTT / vMVPD providers, including DirecTV, Dish Network / Sling TV, Verizon, Comcast, Spectrum, and Frndly TV. FMC is available nationwide through DISH Network and now Frndly TV. For more information on FETV and FMC, visit www.fetv.tv and www.fmc.tv.
