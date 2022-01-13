Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: list of nominees





LOS ANGELES (AP) Nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards, which will be delivered on February 27: MOVIE Ensemble: Belfast; CODA; Do not seek; Gucci House; King Richard. Male actor in a leading role: Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Andrew Garfield, tick, tick BOOM; Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth. Actress in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Olivia Colman, the lost girl; Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci; Jennifer Hudson, Respect; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos. Male Actor in Supporting Role: Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar; Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza; Troy Kotsur, CODA; Jared Leto, Maison Gucci; Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog. Supporting Actress: Caitriona Balfe, Belfast; Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley; Ariana DeBose, West Side Story; Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog; Ruth Negga, by the way. Set of stunts: Black Widow; Dune; Matrix resurrections; No time to die; Shang-Chi and the ten rings. TELEVISION Dramatic Ensemble: The Handmaids Tale; The morning show; squid game; Succession; Yellowstone. Comedy ensemble: Le Grand; hacks; The Kominsky method; Only the murders in the building; Ted Lasso. Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show; Jung Ho-Yeon, squid game; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale; Sarah Snook, Estate; Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show. Male actor in a drama series: Brian Cox, Estate; Billy Crudup, The Morning Show; Kieran Culkin, Estate; Lee Jung-Jae, squid game; Jeremy Strong, Estate. Actress in a comedy series: Elle Fanning, The Great; Sandra Oh, the president; Jean Smart, Hacks; Temple Juno, Ted Lasso; Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso. Male actor in a comedy series: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method; Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso; Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso. Male actor in a television series or limited film: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus; Oscar Isaac, Scenes of a Marriage; Michael Keaton, Dopesick; Ewan McGregor, Halston; Evan Peters, Easttown mare. Actress in a Television Series or Limited Film: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus; Cynthia Erivo, Engineering: Aretha; Margaret Qualley, chambermaid; Jean Smart, Easttown mare; Kate Winslet, Easttown mare. Set of waterfalls: Cobra Kai; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Loki; Easttown mare; Squid game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/entertainment-arts-and-entertainment-jennifer-hudson-jessica-chastain-europe-18f4ff1c93514e149ccd9cf01ead8180 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos