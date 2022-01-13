Hollywood awakening scares everyone: I get so paranoid about even phone calls

Article denouncing wokeism raging across Hollywood, especially marginalizing white men and silencing opposition, noted that a writer admitted, I get so paranoid even about phone calls. It’s so scary, when one showrunner has claimed that this is all going to end in a giant class action lawsuit.

Peter Kiefer and Peter Savodnik, writing in Common sense, began their column by recalling a few years ago a forward-looking story suggested by the editor of The Hollywood Reporter about the unintended consequences of Hollywood’s efforts to diversify was mocked by reporters who dismissed the idea that the white men were frozen.

After the meeting, a reporter approached another editor to sue, the authors continue. The editor told the reporter to drop it. No one, he told The Hollywood Reporter, a handful of trade publications covering the ins and outs of the entertainment industry, would risk blasting their careers because of it.

After the 2015 Oscars, which targeted #OscarsSoWhite supporters, the Academy launched in 2020 its registration platform for representation and inclusion standards.

In order for a film to qualify for Best Picture, producers not only had to record detailed personal information about everyone involved in the making of that film, but the film had to meet two of theAcademies four standards of diversitytouching on everything from on-screen representation to creative leadership, the authors note.

We’ve spoken to over 25 screenwriters, directors and producers who all identify as liberals and who have all described a pervasive fear of going against the new dogma, the authors say, then quote one writer who said: The best way to defend yourself against the awakened ones is to wake up everyone, including the awakened ones.

Suddenly every conversation with every agent or content manager started with:Is anyone from BIPOC attached to this? write the authors.

One writer told the authors:

I get so paranoid even about phone calls. It is so scary. My close friends and family are like, don’t say anything. It’s one of those things, will I be able to sleep at night if I say something?

Roche Jeffrey, a black writer for Grownish, Santa Inc. and Woke, said I don’t care if white people aren’t comfortable because black people are uncomfortable all the time. I can’t tell you how many times I had to bite my tongue in order not to offend white sensitivities, so I don’t give the impression that they are nervous.

A director told the writers that the fear is that the public will stop trusting us. They start to see us as a community transforming into a pretzel to make every movie as aroused as it gets, every relationship racially mixed, every sexually fluid character, and they decide we’re telling stories set in a fantasy land instead of a world they know and live. If that happens, and they decide to go for 24/7 video games instead, we’ll lose them.

The authors are of the opinion:

Movies and shows that were once widely acclaimed but are now verboten, said the writers and directors, included Blazing Saddles, although it was co-written by Richard Pryor; The Bad News Bears, even though it featured a multiracial cast; Tootsie, because transgender activists; and Rocky (villain CANNOT be black, one director explained in an email). The Wizard of Oz wouldn’t get the green light either. (Munchkins? Forget it, says the director). Nor All in the Family, arguably the most influential series of the 1970s. (Archie Bunker, the main character is essentially a Trump voter, one producer explained.) South Park, which debuted in 1997, has been protected. . Otherwise, no way, said another producer.

The Daily Wire is one of the Americas’ fastest growing conservative media and counter-cultural media for news, opinion and entertainment. Get inside The Daily Wire by becoming a member.