Top 10 Bollywood Movies Lovers Didn’t Get Together In The End

When the late actor Amrish Puri’s character in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ said ‘Ja Simran Ja, Jee Le Apni Zindagi’, audiences in theaters hissed and applauded in unison with the lovers Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol). The happy ending of romantic films is always well received by audiences, but since the real world is often said to be a reflection of the real world, not everyone ends up together. With this angle in mind, Bollywood has released some of its finest stories where the hero and heroine did not end up in a happy world of togetherness.

Here are some of the best films, the love of which ended in a different way than usual but has always been accepted by audiences.

Ek Duje Ke Liye (1981)

An innocent love for the first time where two people from different cultures fight through thick and thin to be together. Actors Kamal Haasan and Rati Aghnihotri took on the roles of Vasu and Sapna, who fought for their love, stood the test of time, and were “almost” ready to reunite. However, fate had different plans for them. This director of K. Balachander became a success because he focused on the burning passion of love. However, audiences suffered a sudden shock at the end of the story. The loving couple are beaten, harassed and left to die by the bad guys. The young lovebirds end the story by jumping off the cliff together, describing that they couldn’t live together but decided to die together. A not so happy ending, but the film was appreciated by the audience.

Dil Se (1998)

This hit movie was known for its groundbreaking music, Malaika Arora’s train dance to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and a very dark ending. The film Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta had a love story and a terrorism angle in one frame. Mani Ratnam director introduced the love between the character of a suicide bomber from Koirala and Khan as a mad lover of Amar, who wants to change her mind and lead a happy life. The story ends with the two in a loving embrace away from targeted civilians as bombs strapped around Koirala explode, killing them both and saving the rest of the country.

Devdas (2002)

A film adaptation of renowned novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, this director of Sanjay Leela Bhansali was all about love and pride. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishawarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in the iconic roles of Devdas, Paro and Chandramukhi. As misunderstandings increase between childhood sweethearts Devdas and Paro, circumstances turn him into an alcoholic, who finds refuge in the brothel courtesan Paro. The musical love story has been hailed for its large-scale production and solid performances. As the tale as old as time goes, an alcoholic Devdas breaths his last in front of the house of a now married Paro. The tragic scene where the two lovers cannot see each other for the last time.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan looked his best in this Slice of Life movie, directed by Nikkhil Adavni. The film, set in the United States, showed the life of a girl Naina (Preity Zinta), her family, her best friend turned lover Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) and the pesky neighbor Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan ). Naina falls in love with Amar, but the latter discovers Rohit’s feelings for her. As Amar is battling cancer and has only a few days left to live, he works to unite Naina and Rohit. The story ends with Rohit breathing his last in the hospital bed.

Ghajini (2008)

The AR Murgadoss movie starring Aamir Khan was the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. The film stars Khan as a billionaire, who falls in love with a simple and compassionate girl, played by actress Asin. However, Asin’a’s character Kalpana is killed by the villain and what follows is revenge from Khan who suffers from short-term memory loss and remembers nothing for more than a few minutes. The film ends with Khan killing the evil Ghajini in the same way his beloved Kalapana was murdered.

Raajneeti (2010)

This political drama directed by Prakash Jha starred Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Arjun Rampal in the lead role. While Kaif’s character Indu is madly in love with Kapoor’s character Samar, she ends up marrying her brother Prithviraj, played by Rampal. As politics get dirty, Prithviraj is killed, Samar takes over the party and Indu takes over the election. An unconventional love story where the romantic couple found themselves in completely different situations with politics in the foreground.

Ishqiya (2010)

One of Bollywood’s very rare “dark comedies”, this Abhishek Chaubey director starred Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan in the lead role. The script’s open-ended narrative never really tells, which has had its happiness forever. However, the love between the characters definitely made audiences look for a love story to win in the end. However, the story ends with the three characters seen through a gun hole after explaining an explosion that killed their enemies.

Raanjhanaa (2013)

It was a masterpiece by Aanand L Rai. The film introduced Tamil star Dhanush in Bollywood as Kundan, the son of a Brahmin from Banaras, who gave his heart to Zoya from the moment he saw her as a child. What followed was an innocent love story that developed apart, obsession, revenge, and ultimate climax. The film starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as Zoya, who forgets his childhood sweetheart after moving to New Delhi and found love in the character of Abhay Deol. The film’s strong dialogue is still considered an icon, especially Kundan’s final dialogue as he (literally) takes a bullet for the deceptive Zoya and dies at the end.

Goliyo Ki Rasleela, Ram Leela (2013)

This Sanjay director Leela Bhansali brought together onscreen actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the hottest onscreen pair seen in a long time. The film takes place in a Gujarati village and shows the clash of two clans. As their love fights the hostility of their clans, Ram (Singh) and Leela (Padukone) decide to end each other’s life on Dussehra Day after the end of the ram-leela. The lovers ignore that their clans have made peace and will allow them to unite. However, peace reigns between the clans as they reunite to cremate the bodies of Ram and Leela.

Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017)

An unconventional story that portrays love doesn’t always have to end. The film starring Parineeti Chopra as Bindu and Ayushmann Khurrana as Abhimanyu is about friendship, love and separation. The film traces their journey over the years as they grow up, move to different cities, meet, fall in love and go their separate ways. The film ends with their meeting after years in their hometown with Bindu married to someone and a mother of a child. Abhimanyu is a successful writer, who meets his childhood sweetheart. However, there is no end to their romance and presents a mature take on people who come by after breaking down and still have mutual respect.