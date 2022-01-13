Hollywood Park EDC Council Sets Priorities for Business Growth

An office building, located on Loop 1604 and recently vacated by the Texas Trophy Hunters Association, is being considered by the Hollywood Park Economic Development Corp. as a premier office and sales destination for potential tenants. (Courtesy of Google Streets)

Redesigning their mission statement, finishing upgrades at Memorial Park, and training incentives are top priorities for Hollywood Park Economic Development Corp. for 2022.

EDC board members met with Mayor Oscar Villarreal and members of City Council on January 11 at City Hall to discuss current and potential goals and projects.

During the two-hour meeting, EDC and board members built consensus around a handful of goals.

Meeting attendees agreed that EDC’s mission statement could be changed to help the organization refocus primarily on attracting businesses to Hollywood Park and keeping them in town.

I want to see how we can attract and retain companies, said Kristi Maxwell, EDC board member.

Maxwell said she would like EDC to improve engagement with Hollywood Park business owners, especially newcomers, and asked how EDC could better help them support them.

Additionally, Maxwell offered to provide a list of active Hollywood Park businesses on the city’s website.

Meeting attendees also agreed that EDC and the city could promote incentives, possibly including forgivable loans.

EDC Chairman Andrew Moon suggested other ways his organization could help, including helping merchants decorate their storefronts during the holiday season.

Meeting attendees said it was critical not only to communicate regularly with current Hollywood Park business owners, but also to engage owners and brokers for local commercial properties that hold vacant space.

We should do more to get businesses to enter the Galleria [Oaks]EDC board member and board member Sean Moore said of the retail center across from US 281 North.

According to Moon, owners of a pool bar, lounge and restaurant are targeting all existing commercial spaces along US 281.

Moon said that an office building at Loop 1604 and Sterling Browning Road, recently vacated by the Texas Trophy Hunters Association, would be ideal for potential tenants looking for top-notch business / sales space indoors. of Hollywood Park. TTHA moved across the 1604 loop to Stone Oak.

Another mission of EDC and the city is to provide sanitation facilities at Memorial Park.

The city has sought for years to modernize the triangle-shaped park, giving EDC the lead in bathroom infrastructure development. Memorial Park currently has a portable toilet.

Local leaders also hoped to see further improvements to Memorial Park to accommodate regular recreational programs, including organized sports.

Villarreal said completion of the Memorial Park improvements was long overdue.

We’ve wasted too much time on this, he said.

Meeting participants agreed that letting the city take full control of the memorial park project could speed up improvements.

According to City Secretary Patrick Aten, many residents used a survey of local park usage and other means to say they wanted a permanent washroom at Memorial Park. Local officials have indicated that some of the money Hollywood Park receives from the America Rescue Plan Act could be used for park improvements.

Additionally, council members said they would like to see financial support from EDC for the fire truck the city is building in Pierce Manufacturing, Wisconsin. They said they would also like to see support for a planned extension of the existing fire hall bay to accommodate the new fire truck.

City attorney Ryan Henry said some of EDC’s money could only be spent on specific additions ordered for the new fire truck. Henry added, however, that EDC funds could help support the fire hall bay project.

As city and EDC officials seek to refocus on developing commerce in Hollywood Park, Moon first asked if it was worth pursuing the EDC disbandment.

Moon said he believes EDC has become just an extension of city council, given that the mayor is the executive director of the company and EDC boards typically clash with city councils, which approve budgets. and the projects of the organization.

Moon added that it’s a challenge to get residents to volunteer for EDC’s board, let alone show up for monthly board meetings.

It’s hard enough to involve people in the city as it is, he said.

The Hollywood Park EDC receives a portion of local sales tax revenue; the organization is budgeted to raise over $ 171,000 in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Henry said that if the city so wished, it could let voters vote to dissolve EDC and the city could redirect sales tax revenue to another restricted municipal fund, but not the general operations fund.

Villarreal agreed with Moon that residents’ continued participation in EDC is a challenge. But board member Debbie Truman said EDC is helping attract and retain the companies that form the city’s business base.

Money is more important than participation, she said.

Later in the discussion, Villarreal said he didn’t want to see EDC and its money as mere tools to push certain initiatives forward.

I don’t want EDC to be a checkbook. It shouldn’t be a checkbook for city plans, Villarreal said.

Moon said EDC can be a vehicle for positive community development. He explained how the organization hosted its first Hollywood Park Restaurant Week event in 2021, when several local restaurants offered multi-course meals for a fixed price and other promotions.

According to Moon, Restaurant Week attendees were reluctant and skeptical at first because, he said, they did not see EDC as a proactive force in previous years.

After Restaurant Week, attendees appreciated EDC’s efforts, Moon said.

Restaurants now understand they were there to help, Moon added.

At the end of the Joint Council and EDC meeting, Moon and other attendees said they looked forward to EDC pursuing its new priorities.

I see an advantage to have [the EDC], said Maxwell.