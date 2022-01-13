Batwoman Joker actor teases Poison Ivy reunion as mind-blowing





Batwoman actor Nick Creegan, who plays the new Joker on the show, has said his next encounter with the new Poison Ivy will be mind-blowing.

Batwoman Actor Nick Creegan says his Joker’s encounter with the new Poison Ivy will be mind-blowing. Creegan plays Marquis Jet, the show’s half-brother Batwoman / Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), who made his first appearance in Batwoman season 3. Marquis is portrayed as a privileged playboy with a nasty streak, who suffered a unique trauma as a child. As a boy, Marquis’s school bus was hijacked by the Joker, who shocked him in the head with a buzzer of joy, altering his personality forever. Since its introduction on Batwoman, Marquis has shown signs leading to his eventual transformation to become the Joker, some more subtle than others. In a recent episode, after killing Professor Pyg, Marquis returns home to get his face dirty in the form of a smile. Now his transformation is complete, as he has taken over Wayne Enterprises and fully embraced his sociopathic nature as the new Joker. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: How Flash: Armageddon Sets Up The Perfect Ending For Batwoman Season 3 In an interview with The Envelope, Creegan opens up about his transformation into a new take on the classic villain and answers a question about whether he’ll meet the new Poison Ivy on the Batwoman (called Poison Mary) played by Nicole Kang. Creegan says the two characters would be “the hottest couple in evil power” and goes on to explain that the two will actually meet at a party in a future episode. “And there is a point where the Joker and Poison Ivy meet and the consequences of that meeting are mind-boggling,” said Creegan, continuing, “There are a lot of evil and evil things going on. And I can guarantee, after meeting Marquis and Mary, that the Bat Team fans are going to be very stressed. Extremely stressed.” The two on-screen villains are sure to generate the hype, with Creegan adding:

Fans are going to lose their minds when they see these two on screen. There is going to be so much tension and bursts of energy.

There have been many live Jokers to date, the first being Cesar Romero’s version in the 1960s. Batman TV show. Jack Nicholson reportedly playing next version for Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989 with Heath Ledger taking over from Christopher Nolan The black Knight in 2008 (which earned the actor a posthumous Oscar). Jared Leto took on another variation for the DCEU, appearing in Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder Justice League like the Joker. The most recent version is Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips Joker. TV versions have also appeared, including Cameron Monaghan’s variation on Gotham and the many animated versions, often voiced by actor Mark Hamill.

Batwoman had a lot of fun playing around with the villain variations of the series, which allows for a certain level of freedom to explore the villainous characters in a new light, rather than being beholden to all aspects of their original origin . Creegan will have a unique opportunity to put a new spin on the Joker, who is now playing a major role in Batwoman season three when he returns from break. Being one of the most popular villains of all time, audiences are sure to see many more variations of Joker in the decades to come and as long as Batman-related movies, shows, and the like are made.

Next: What The CW Selling Would Mean For The Future Of The Arrowverse Source: The Envelope Peacemaker mourns Rick Flag’s death in DC Show clip

