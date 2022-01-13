Bob Saget: the cause of death revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the country and the world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget.

The actor and stand-up was only 65 years old.

He did not suffer from any known health problems and did not experience any drug addiction issues of which the public was aware.

Still, the fact that he died in an Orlando hotel room while on tour led to rumors that the death could have occurred under suspicious circumstances.

According to a new report from TMZ, however, that was not the case.

Saget appears to have suffered a heart attack while sleeping.

Sources tell the site that Saget was “lying in bed” when his body was discovered Sunday at 4 p.m. by staff at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

There was nothing to indicate that he had suffered.

Insiders say that before spending the night, Saget called his wife and tweeted how happy he was to be back on tour.

As morning turned into afternoon, Bob’s wife became worried as he was supposed to board a flight home to Los Angeles, but she had not heard from him.

At her insistence, hotel security entered the room and found the body.

While it may be three months before the official cause of death is revealed, all signs point to a heart attack or stroke.

Investigators have already indicated that there is no reason to believe that Saget would have ingested illicit substances in the hours before his death.

On the contrary, his time has simply come suddenly.

Audiences at Bob’s last show said he gave an energetic performance and seemed in good spirits.

Unfortunately, there is no footage of the performance, as Saget asked the audience not to record.

He explained that he was rehearsing footage for an upcoming stand-up special.

Prior to his current tour, Bob took a long break from performing, which was made even longer by the pandemic.

In his latest tweet, he promoted upcoming dates, thanked his first act, and explained how thrilled he was to be back on stage.

“Loved the show tonight @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Grateful audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening,” Saget tweeted.

“I didn’t know I did a 2 hour set tonight,” he said.

“I’m addicted to this shit again,” he added.

“Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

As the star of the ’90s audience juggernaut Full house and a regular presence on how I Met Your Mother – another longtime network sitcom – Bob certainly didn’t need the touring money.

It was his love of the craft and his desire to connect with a live audience that brought him back on stage.

Those who know him best describe Saget as a true “comic book comic” whose talent on stage and support for emerging artists have made him one of the most popular stand-ups in the game.

Saget’s latest text to his daughter was revealed this week.

This post confirmed that on her last day on earth, her love for her family and her passion for performing were at the forefront of her mind.

“Thank you. I love you. Showtime!” reads the message shared with fans by Aubrey Saget, 34.

Both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today, Saget’s family wrote in a statement following his passing.

He was everything to us. “

“We want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughs.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Our hearts go out to her loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

TEAR