Entertainment
Rare 1st edition of Shakespeare’s pieces acquired by UBC now on display at the Vancouver Art Gallery
The University of British Columbia has added a very valuable book to its library, and you can bet students won’t write notes in the margins of it.
The school has acquired a complete first edition of Stories and Tragedies from William Shakespeare’s Comediesa rare collection of 36 of the 38 known pieces of the famous Bard. Also known as the Premier Folio, the book was published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, and is being edited by his close friends and fellow writers and actors.
Katherine Kalsbeek, manager of rare books and special collections at the UBC library, felt that with so few copies left in private hands, the library should act when the opportunity to acquire one arises in 2021.
“The First Folio is a cornerstone of English literature and with this donation we are able to make this cultural treasure publicly owned,” Kalsbeek said in a statement.
From January 12 to March 20, 2022, lovers of literature will be able to see for themselves this treasure on display at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
The work is presented with three subsequent 17th-century folio editions of Shakespeare’s plays, as part of a new exhibition titledFor All Time The FIRST FOLIO by Shakespeare.
WATCH | Learn more about the first Folio acquired by UBC:
Purchased through Christie’s auction house
According to a university statement, only 235 copies of the First Folio remain in the world, mostly in the UK and US. The nine copies in the West Coast Public Collections are all in California.
“It’s truly a gift, not only to UBC, but also to the city of Vancouver and the many people in the area who appreciate Shakespeare,” Kalsbeek said.
UBC purchased the First Folio, previously owned by a private collector in the United States, through Christie’s New York, with funding from a consortium of donors from across North America and with the generous support from the Department of Canadian Heritage.
According to the university, the price of its newly acquired copy cannot be shared as part of the purchase agreement with Christie’s.
October 2020 Christie’s statementshows that the auction house sold a different copy of the First Folio at that time for just under $ 10 million.
Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO will be featured in an exhibition that opens today and will run until March 20, 2022. UBC is delighted to collaborate with the Vancouver Art Gallery to share this cultural treasure with our fellow Vancouverites, British Columbia and Canadians. https://t.co/ld2YfqkYkb
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/shakespeare-first-folio-1.6312592
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]