Arjun Kapoor Shuts Down Rumors of Breakup with Malaika Arora with ‘Shady’ Mirror Selfie; couple gets bollywood love

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in fashion since morning because of their breakup rumor. But it seems the couple are really together and their love is intact. Stopping rumors like a boss, Arjun Kapoor shared a mirror with Malaika and wrote: ” There is no room for shady rumors. Be careful. Remain blessed. Wish well for people. Love yall “. Malaika quickly reacted with a heart emoticon to this post from Arjun. While the couple also received all the love from their Bollywood friends. Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, Bhumi Pednekar let it go. heart emoticons that only showed they were extremely happy for them. Also Read – Did Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Separate? [Exclusive]

Rumors of a split between Arjuna and Malaika went viral and the two stars were number one on Twitter. We also tried contacting Arjun to comment on the same. However, the actor chose to tell the world that everything is fine with each other and that we couldn’t be happier. Arjun and Malaika are indeed one of Tinsel Town’s most beloved couples and their fans are celebrating that there is no separation between the couple. The actor in one of his interviews even talked about age difference trolls, he said, “What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is recognized, the rest is just a lot of plus you can’t worry about the age of what so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at the age and to contextualize a relationship “. Indeed, the fans of Arjun and Malla jump on the joy of excitement because everything is going well between the couple. Also Read – The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor Star Finds His Leading Lady In THIS Award-Winning Actress Plot Inside

