Life Goes On Sequel with Kellie Martin Lands at NBC – The Hollywood Reporter





Life goes on takes one more step towards a return to prime time. NBC handed over a pilot engagement setting to a sequel to the old ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series originated from writer / executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is installed at Warner Bros. Television, where the All american showrunner is based with a rich global offer. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown. Carroll will write the script and executive production through his banner Rock My Soul Productions based on WBTV. The company’s Lindsay Dunn will produce the executive. Original stars Martin and Chad Lowe will also be credited as a producer, while former series creator Michael Braverman is set as executive consultant. the Life goes on The sequel was first announced last September when Carroll signed a new global eight-figure deal with Warners. The project was presented to buyers late last year before landing at NBC with a large pilot ordering. (The project should always receive a formal pilot order for the cameras to roll.) Carroll quickly became a key producer in the studio led by Channing Dungey. In addition to the CW’s All american, she also serves as showrunner on the network’s next spin-off, All Americans: Homecoming, as Warners seeks to turn streaming success into a bigger franchise. Life goes on was a groundbreaking series and featured the network’s first show starring a regular character with Down syndrome (played by Chris Burke). Warners owns the intellectual property and has licensed the original show to ABC for its original broadcast. Bill Smitrovich and Patti LuPone played the parents. Carroll is replaced by WME, Felker Toczek and MetaMorphic Entertainment.

