Prince Andrew will likely be on trial after all





Despite his attempts to have the sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed, Prince Andrew will likely have to be tried later this year. US federal judge Lewis kaplan refused to fire Virginie giuffres against him after hearing arguments from Giuffres and lawyers for the royal family on Tuesday. This means litigation can continue and from now on Andrew may have to go to federal court to face a civil lawsuit in New York in the fall. Following the verdict, Giuffres’ lawyer David Boies notedMs Giuffre is, of course, delighted that Prince Andrews’ request to avoid a trial has been dismissed and that evidence is now being gathered regarding her claims. She looks forward to a court ruling on the merits of these claims. Prince Andrew has vehemently denied all allegations made against him. Giuffres’ lawsuit alleges the Duke of York sexually assaulted and assaulted her as a teenager. She also alleges that she was sexually trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and had sex with the royal when she was only 17. Last month, Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking for recruiting and training underage adolescents to commit sex acts on Epstein. During his trial, Prince Andrews’ name was barely mentioned. The Duke stepped down from royal duties in 2019 due to his ties to Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyers have announced their intention to appeal the verdict. The Duke’s attorney argued that Giuffres’ lawsuit should be dismissed because she gave up her right to sue Andrew when she signed a $ 500,000 settlement agreement with Epstein in 2009 following her lawsuit against the disgraced financier, who accused him of trafficking her for sexual purposes. This document indicates that the Plaintiff has agreed to release, acquit, satisfy and forever set Epstein and any other person or entity that may have been included as a potential Defendant free. Earlier this month, Andrew Brettler, Andrews’ lawyer, would have told Judge Kaplan that there is no question that his client could have been sued in this 2009 case as a potential defendant, so Giuffres’ lawsuit should absolutely be dismissed, adding that it is unfair and unfair. However, Boies stressed that it was not possible that Prince Andrew could have been considered a potential defendant, as stated in this settlement, given that the 2009 Giuffres trial made no allegations about the Duke to him. -even traffickers in women for illegal sexual activity. He was someone to whom the girls were trafficked, that’s a different criterion, Boies explained. In his judgment dismissing the royal family’s request to dismiss the civil case, Judge Kaplan said the deal between Epstein and Giuffre could not benefit Prince Andrew because the language was too ambiguous. More great stories from Vanity Fair Camilla: the controversial figure who could become queen

