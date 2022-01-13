Slave 1’s new name confirmed by actor Boba Fett





Slave 1 has a new name and it’s pretty cool, confirms Temuera Morrison, who plays iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett in The Boba Fett Book.

Temuera Morrison, who plays the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett in the new Disney + series Boba Fett’s book, confirmed the new name of his vessel. Morrison stars in the series alongside Ming-Na Wen, who plays master assassin Fennec Shand. The characters were reunited inThe Mandalorianseason 2, and continue their story in the new spin-off which focuses on Fetts’ adventures in the criminal underworld of the galaxy. One of the most iconic aspects of Boba Fett’s character is his famous ship, which for years was known asslave 1. However, last year, months beforeBoba Fett’s book created, Disney made the decision to move away from theslave 1 nickname. The move proved controversial, angering previous Boba Fett cast members Daniel Logan and Mark Antony Austin. Despite their comments, Disney and Lucasfilm seem to be sticking with the change, and nowslave 1 has a new official name. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Where Are The Original Star Wars Trilogy Characters During Boba Fett’s Book In a video interview with The Envelope, Morrison confirmed that the vessel Fetts, slave 1, has changed its name. The actor was asked if he could confirm that the new name ships after being bare of his previous title, and the actor said he could, and the ship was now called The Firespray. Co-star Wen nodded with a smile as Morrison responded, indicating his opinion on the new name. Check out Morrison’s full response below: “I think we call it The Firespray, I think I mentioned it in a few episodes… It’s a gunship now. That’s what we call it. Firespray Gunship.”

The name change comes amid renewed interest in Boba Fett and his role in the Star wars universe. Naturally, Disney is keen to avoid using the word slave outside of its historical or definitional context, due to its potentially offensive and upsetting connotations. Fans will have to get used to the new ship name and accept it as the start of a new phase of Star wars which mainly focuses on TV output, following the end of the recent sequel trilogy. With its new name, The Aerosol will now take its place alongside The Millennium Falcon, and more recently, The Razor crest as one of Star wars most iconic ships. The ship was first seen by the public in The Empire Strikes Back, and was then reviewed in Attack of the Clones which closely explored Fett and his father as an integral plot. Fans are hoping to see more of The Aerosol, and more in action, like Boba Fett’s book progressing towards its conclusion. More: Boba Fett’s Book Makes Jango’s Comparison Of The Mandalorian A Lie Source: The envelope Boba Fett episode 3 trailer ends hours after release

About the Author James osborne

(84 published articles)

James is a freelance writer from the UK. When he’s not watching Star Trek or playing Skyrim, he’s probably surfing or walking his dog. After graduating from York University with a bioarchaeology degree, James covered international scientific news and worked as an editor before joining the Screen Rant entertainment team. More from James Osborne

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/boba-fett-slave-1-new-name-firespray-confirmed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos