Cameron Smith: Australian golfer plays with Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg

Last week Cameron Smith made $ 2 million and this week he shared laughs with a Hollywood megastar.

Cameron Smith was unwilling to compare the workout routines with Hollywood megastar Mark Wahlberg, but said he was heading to the gym in an attempt to capitalize on his stunning start to 2022 after one of his ” best “pro-am experiences in Hawaii.”

Fresh off his victory in the Tournament of Champions last weekend, Smith raced through the nine-hole partnership with Wahlberg ahead of the Sony Open in Honolulu, an event the Australian won in 2020.

Smith said he was “tired” after his record breaking win, but quickly found the energy to move forward after sharing “a few laughs” with golf fan Wahlberg.

“We had a great time there this morning. Obviously, Mark was a very good boy. We had a few laughs, ”Smith said.

“Yes, one of my best pro-am experiences I ever think of.

“We played for fun the whole way. It was really a lot of fun. No discussions about fitness or golf.

But Smith cut back for the start of the new year and the benefits were visible as he held a new record-breaking 72-hole PGA Tour 34 under to beat world No.1 Jon Rahm last weekend. .

The 28-year-old, who rose to No.10 in the world after his victory, said it was a conscious decision to treat his body better in a bid to make the most of his immense talent, to move up the rankings. world and collect its major breakthrough championship.

“I work a little more. Probably dieting a little better than I had been. I just wanted to be a little fitter. It worked last week (and) something I absolutely have to keep working on, ”Smith said.

“It was just something I had to do. I am not getting any younger. I know I’m still only 28, but I need to start taking care of my body and I need to start putting the right things in too.

Smith reveled in the conditions in Hawaii, which he said were as close as Australians touring the United States were to those they grew up with.

“I think how flat it is. The course I grew up on was really flat and the grass we played on is almost identical. So I really feel confident around the greens here too, ”he said.

“I just think how laid back it is too. Obviously we also have a lot of coastal towns and spend a lot of time on the beach. I think it has something to do with it, and the weather as well. The people here are so nice. I feel like I get along with everyone here, and I love it.

Despite his victory last week, his new world ranking and his previous victory at the Sony Open, Smith said he was not putting too much pressure on himself.

“I never really wanted to expect anything from myself. I’ve always been a type of process, ”he said.

“I feel like if I tick all the boxes I’m going to play some good golf. I really want to play well but I never really expect too much of myself

“I’m just thinking of playing for now. I haven’t had a lot of time to process it obviously yet. Maybe in a week or two I can sit down and really go through some things and definitely set some other goals.