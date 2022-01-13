Entertainment
Cameron Smith: Australian golfer plays with Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg
Last week Cameron Smith made $ 2 million and this week he shared laughs with a Hollywood megastar.
Cameron Smith was unwilling to compare the workout routines with Hollywood megastar Mark Wahlberg, but said he was heading to the gym in an attempt to capitalize on his stunning start to 2022 after one of his ” best “pro-am experiences in Hawaii.”
Fresh off his victory in the Tournament of Champions last weekend, Smith raced through the nine-hole partnership with Wahlberg ahead of the Sony Open in Honolulu, an event the Australian won in 2020.
Smith said he was “tired” after his record breaking win, but quickly found the energy to move forward after sharing “a few laughs” with golf fan Wahlberg.
“We had a great time there this morning. Obviously, Mark was a very good boy. We had a few laughs, ”Smith said.
“Yes, one of my best pro-am experiences I ever think of.
“We played for fun the whole way. It was really a lot of fun. No discussions about fitness or golf.
But Smith cut back for the start of the new year and the benefits were visible as he held a new record-breaking 72-hole PGA Tour 34 under to beat world No.1 Jon Rahm last weekend. .
The 28-year-old, who rose to No.10 in the world after his victory, said it was a conscious decision to treat his body better in a bid to make the most of his immense talent, to move up the rankings. world and collect its major breakthrough championship.
“I work a little more. Probably dieting a little better than I had been. I just wanted to be a little fitter. It worked last week (and) something I absolutely have to keep working on, ”Smith said.
“It was just something I had to do. I am not getting any younger. I know I’m still only 28, but I need to start taking care of my body and I need to start putting the right things in too.
Smith reveled in the conditions in Hawaii, which he said were as close as Australians touring the United States were to those they grew up with.
“I think how flat it is. The course I grew up on was really flat and the grass we played on is almost identical. So I really feel confident around the greens here too, ”he said.
“I just think how laid back it is too. Obviously we also have a lot of coastal towns and spend a lot of time on the beach. I think it has something to do with it, and the weather as well. The people here are so nice. I feel like I get along with everyone here, and I love it.
Despite his victory last week, his new world ranking and his previous victory at the Sony Open, Smith said he was not putting too much pressure on himself.
“I never really wanted to expect anything from myself. I’ve always been a type of process, ”he said.
“I feel like if I tick all the boxes I’m going to play some good golf. I really want to play well but I never really expect too much of myself
“I’m just thinking of playing for now. I haven’t had a lot of time to process it obviously yet. Maybe in a week or two I can sit down and really go through some things and definitely set some other goals.
Sources
2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/golf/cameron-smith-plays-with-hollywood-star-mark-wahlberg-ahead-of-sony-open-in-hawaii/news-story/11d79092f574d5e0354839044614890e
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]