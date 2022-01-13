Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball (and Lucy) in ‘Being the Ricardos’: NPR







As a child in Australia, actress Nicole Kidman had such fair skin that she was not allowed to go to the beach in the middle of the day with the other children. Instead, she said, she would stay home, cuddle up with a book, and pretend she was one of the characters she read on.

“I played all of the Chekov roles in my bedroom, every hour, day and night,” she says of her love of books. “I had no idea this was going to lead me to my calling.”

Kidman credits his reading habit with having sparked his interest in acting. She started working as an actress at the age of 14 and made her debut as the protagonist of the 1989 thriller. Death silence. In 2003, she won an Oscar for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in Hours.

Now in the new movie Being the Ricardos, Kidman somewhat takes on a dual role, portraying both comedian Lucille Ball and iconic Ball. I love lucy tv character.

Kidman says juggling Lucille and Lucy was a “high-flying act,” which required her to change her voice and physical presence as she moved between the characters. “I spent two and a half months working to get that voice just Lucy’s voice, not Lucille’s voice,” she says.

Being the Ricardos allowed Kidman to show his lighter side, especially when playing Lucy. But other projects, like his recent portrayal of a woman in an abusive marriage in the HBO limited series Big little lies, took her to dark places.

“You sometimes feel like you’re teetering on the edge of something very dangerous,” Kidman says. “What I’ve found is that having the most stable, nurturing, loving family is my balance… and it gives me the chance to go to those places and then be still and not to untie me. “

Interview highlights

On starting a production company because she wasn’t getting good roles in her 40s

Not much has happened in my career. … I had reached an age where it was a good ride but you are at this point where you are 40 years old. I was pregnant with my child … but it wasn’t like I had anything substantial or interesting, and I had had some of the brightest roles you can get, in terms of working with Stanley Kubrick and Jane Campion and Baz Luhrmann and Alejandro Amenbar and Lars von Trier. The list, when I look at it now, it takes my breath away.

But suddenly, there was not much. And as it is, I was looking at the next decades or as long as I was going to keep working, which I was hoping would be as long as I am alive, because it is my passion. And I was going Oh, maybe it won’t be the way I hoped it was, cause it dries up and it won’t happen. So came a review for it [book] called Rabbit hole. I read it, then I reached out and said, “May I read the play?” And I read the play. And then I said, “Can I buy the rights? And David Lindsay-Abaire said, “I’d like you to have the rights to that and I’d like to write it down.” And we wrote it and made it like a very small movie, but it was so rewarding.

By making the scenes of physical violence in Big little lies

There is a 99% safety protocol … and we did it like a choreography, like a dance of sorts. But it’s a human body, a human form, it’s my form. And I wish it were foolproof, but it isn’t. And so I try to still give the deep truth to this story. But I would lie on the floor in my underwear and put a towel over me between takes because I couldn’t stand up, not physically, I couldn’t stand up, emotionally I couldn’t stand up. And I think that’s where it’s really hard because I was laying on the floor and I remember lying under the towel in some kind of darkness with all the scenery around me and the people. setting up new plans. But I didn’t want to get up and they were like “Are you okay?” And I was crying and I was like, “Yeah, yeah, I’m fine.” Try to be professional.

On her father, a psychologist, doing cognitive behavioral therapy on her

I challenged him and resisted it and rolled my eyes and said, “Don’t try this on me!” When my dad started speaking in what I thought was his therapeutic language, I was like, “Oh, stop! Do not do it ! I am your daughter! Don’t talk to me like that! That kind of response typical of a teenage girl. And then I would call her later and say “Help!” And he was talking to me, and it was becoming very, very useful and beneficial.

I was just very lucky, and I would have parents who, no matter where I was, let me into the world at a very young age. I started working when I was 14 and they couldn’t come with me so I would have a chaperone or guardian. But I was very in the world of cinema, from the age of 14 without a parent present, which has its own consequences. But I would call them and they would be on the phone and talk to me for no time limit.

Going to her mother’s hospital as a child

She was a nurse educator. She would be a nurse, but she would also have nursing school and we would have access to these kinds of life-size human mannequins that would be naked under sheets. And we kind of pulled back the sheets and explored the bodies. My sister would have to pretend to be a nurse and I would be the doctor and I would go in and do operations on the realistic mannequin with a stethoscope.

Upon learning of Stanley Kubrick’s death, just days before their film Eyes wide closed was released and lost her father and Big little lies the director Jean-Marc Valle suddenly

[Stanley Kubrick] Faxed me saying, “I’ll call you tomorrow.” And I was like, “Oh, should I call her tonight?” And I didn’t. And then I got the phone call the next morning and I had my two young kids with me, and I just dropped the phone and yelled out everything you probably shouldn’t do in front of two kids children. But it was a very immediate response. It was just awful. Awful. …

I loved Stanley, and for him to leave the world so suddenly, it was awful. At the same time, I loved my father and he left the world so suddenly, [and for] Jean Marc [Valle] leaving the world so suddenly … But suddenly, it’s probably, for the person leaving, you’re like, “Oh, okay, well, at least there was no pain.” There is pain for us, but there has not been for you, and I am very happy that it was not for you.

Heidi Saman and Kayla Lattimore produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Natalie Escobar adapted it for the web.