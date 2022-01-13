Tony-winning actor Andrew Burnap joins Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in Disney’s Snow White

Disney found one of his male lead roles for his live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as Tony-winning Broadway actor Andrew Burnap.

The 30-year-old Rhode Island native won a 2020 Tony for Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Toby Darling in The Inheritance.

He will, however, join Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Hollywood journalistreveals that he will be playing a brand new character.

New role: Disney found one of its male lead roles for its live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as Tony-winning Broadway actor Andrew Burnap

Rachel: He will join Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as Evil Queen, though The Hollywood Reporter reveals he will play a brand new character

Burnap will not be playing The Prince or The Huntsman, but rather a brand new character created specifically for this film adaptation.

While no specific details were given on Burnap’s character, it was revealed that he would perform in the film.

The project will be a musical – like the original 1937 animated film – with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen) writing new songs for the musical.

Role of Andrew: Burnap will not be playing The Prince or The Hunter, but rather a brand new character created specifically for this film adaptation

Original: The project will be a musical – like the original 1937 animated film – with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen) writing new songs for the musical

Filming is set to begin this spring in the UK, with Disney planning to release the film sometime in 2023.

Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer) will direct from a screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson (The Train Girl) with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) recently working on the screenplay.

Marc Platt is producing the live-action adaptation, with the producer also working on Disney’s live-action interpretation of The Little Mermaid.

Filming: Filming is slated to begin this spring in the UK, with Disney planning to release the film sometime in 2023.

Director: Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer) will direct from a screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson (The Train Girl) with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) recently working on the screenplay

With production apparently starting in the next few months, there could be a wave of casting announcements ahead of filming.

Zegler has just completed her critically acclaimed tour in West Side Story, which marked her film debut, and she will next be seen in Shazam! Fury of the gods.

Gadot is rolling out of Netflix’s hit red notice starring Dwayne Johnson and RyanReynolds, and she’ll next be seen in Death on the Nile, in theaters on February 11.

Coming Up: Zegler just wrapped up her critically acclaimed tour in West Side Story, which marked her film debut, and she’ll be seen in Shazam next! The fury of the gods

Gal role: Gadot drops Netflix hit red notice starring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and she’ll next be seen in Death on the Nile, in theaters February 11

Burnap traveled to New York after graduating from the University of Rhode Island where he performed in the King Lear ensemble in 2014.

He played Troilus in Troilus and Cressida in 2016 and starred in This Day Forward before landing the role of Toby Darling in The Inheritance.

He also starred in the films The Chaperone, Spare Room and will subsequently be seen in the television series WeCrashed.

Ensemble: Burnap traveled to New York after graduating from the University of Rhode Island where he performed in the King Lear ensemble in 2014

Tony Winner: He played Troilus in Troilus and Cressida in 2016 and starred in This Day Forward before landing the role of Toby Darling in Tony Winner The Inheritance.