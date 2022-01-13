Entertainment
UBC acquires rare collection of 1st edition Shakespeare plays
The University of British Columbia acquired an almost 400-year-old copy of William Shakespeare’s first single-volume collection of plays, which is known to have preserved 36 of his plays.
Katherine Kalsbeek, head of rare books and special collections at UBC, said the so-called First Folio, titled “William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies”, was purchased from a private collector in the United States by the intermediary of Christie’s New York for an undisclosed price. .
Kalsbeek said that she and Greg Mackie, an associate professor in the English department, worked for seven months to raise funds for the purchase of the first complete edition of the playwright’s works, which was edited by friends, fellow writers and actors of Shakespeare and published in 1623, seven years after his death.
Pieces like “MacBeth”, “Twelfth Night” and “Romeo and Juliet” are part of the collection, which Kalsbeek says was donated to the university through donations from anonymous people and foundations across North America. North.
She said 235 copies of the First Folio would exist around the world, mostly in the UK and the US, although the University of Toronto has had a copy in its rare collections since the 1970s.
UBC acquired Shakespeare’s Second Folio in 1960, which was published in 1632 and contains the same parts as the first, but with errors corrected and new ones introduced. The second volume also includes the first published poem by John Milton, who would write “Paradise Lost” in the 1660s.
Bard on the Beach’s digital seasons kick off a new play
About 10 copies of the First Folio remain in private hands, Kalsbeek said, adding that the one acquired by UBC is not in perfect condition and contains a title page of another copy, making it a so-called ” sophisticated copy “which is more attractive for teaching and bibliographic research.
She said plans were underway to digitize the portfolio in 3D and to create an augmented reality app so that people of all ages beyond college can participate in the bard’s plays, often for the first time.
“We have created a custom cradle that will be used in classes so that the book is presented in a way that supports its spine and the binding,” she said of the white oak and plexiglass stand.
Staff also learn the best ways for students to access the precious book, through procedures gleaned from the University of Toronto and the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, DC.
The folio will first be exhibited at the Vancouver Art Gallery, from January 15 to March 22, along with copies of three subsequent folios.
Anthony Kiendl, CEO of the gallery, said one of the collections was on loan from Austin, Texas, and another from the Legislative Library of British Columbia.
Visitors will have access to interactive material, including digital animation, allowing them to leaf through the First Folio, he said.
“We’re not showing it because it’s an old book, but because it’s more relevant today than ever,” he said of the collection of timeless pieces.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
