Jodie Comer Last Duel poster nails Hollywood sexist standards





“But women are not allowed to have pores, wrinkles or blemishes because they don’t age. They are naturally born perfect.” She captioned the video: bcs the man with wrinkles is sexy, the woman with wrinkles does not exist. “ Sure, a picture can describe a thousand words, but it was this short music video that made it in this case, because Masha, whose bio reads Your internet Big Sis, has pinpointed a phenomenon that comes up often. in Hollywood and it seems his supporters agree. Walt Disney Studios Cinema The clip has since been liked over 211.8,000 times (at time of writing) and has received almost two thousand comments. Many weighed in in the comments section, with one TikTok user writing, I always notice in like an action / fight / war movie that the man is dirty and messed up anything, but women still have a face. made up. “ Another added: “Like… they made the decision to make her look so out of place. Jodie would have looked BADASS with a bit of courage like the others. Ugh Meanwhile, someone pointed out that they noticed a similar phenomenon with the Netflix poster for You: This is what annoyed me about the photo Netflix used for the You show. Same thing exactly. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. Of note, 28-year-old Jodie Comer is ten years younger than her co-star Adam Driver (38) and more than two decades younger than her on-screen husband Matt Damon (51). Also, You 26-year-old actress Victoria Pedretti is almost ten years younger than her co-star Penn Badgley (35). Still, it’s still worth asking why these on-screen age gaps always seem to be happening, as this is potentially a gender double standard in and of itself. As one TikTok said, if you notice, when there is a love affair in a movie, normally the actor is around 40 years old and the actress is not. [sic] even get to 30. Even disregarding the age differences for a moment, the image of Jodie (and Victoria) has an otherworldly, pore-less, airbrushed glow that, let’s face it, is somehow inaccessible to the- beyond, well, puberty. Sadly, this is one of the many examples of sexism still plaguing Hollywood earlier this week, Lupita Nyong’o spoke. CHARM about the gendered comments she receives from others in the industry. I’ve definitely been on platters and remember going for something to eat, and the person holding the table offered me, oh you might want the salad, because the assumption is that because I am an actress, I don’t eat carbs, she revealed. Fortunately, things are constantly changing and the more TikTok users (and the world!) Can call these double standards, the better.

