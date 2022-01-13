BottleRock Napa Valley Announces Daily Set Lists; day tickets go on sale Thursday | Local news





BottleRock Napa Valley announced on Wednesday the sale of its three-day tickets to the music festival, which this year returns to its traditional late-May schedule after two years of disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic. The three-day passes went on sale Tuesday morning, a day after BottleRocks announced the 79 acts scheduled for the ninth annual festival May 27-29 at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St. in Napa. . Day passes for BottleRock go on sale Thursday starting at 10 a.m., festival producer Latitude 38 Entertainment said in a press release. One-day General Admission tickets are $ 179 per person, VIP tickets are $ 389, and Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Observation Suite tickets are $ 699. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their day tickets in advance. People also read … Also on Wednesday, Latitude 38 released the BottleRock 2022 Daily Artist List, which will feature Metallica, P! Nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs. Artists are expected to appear at BottleRock on the following dates: Friday May 27 Metallica, Kygo, Greta Van Fleet, CHVRCHES, Spoon, SAINt JHN, Iration, MisterWives, Marcus King, Skip Marley, FLETCHER, Fantastic Negrito, Kikagaku Moyo, Royal & the Serpent, Justus Bennetts, Dorothy, Atlas Genius, Djo, Diamante Elctrico , Madame Gandhi, Liily, William Prince, Bastardane, Peter Collins, The Alive, Kosha Dillz saturday 28 may Twenty One Pilots, The Black Crowes, Mount Westmore (with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $ hort), Rainbow Kitten Surprise, BANKS, Silversun Pickups, Greensky Bluegrass, Yola, Bahamas, Noah Kahan, Grandmaster Flash, Marc E. Bassy, ​​Kinky, The Brothers Comatose, JORDY, The Happy Fits, Hot Milk, Ron Artis II, DE’WAYNE, The Suffers, Motherfolk, Full Moonalice, OTTTO, Chelsea Effect, The Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony . sunday 29 may P! Nk, Luke Combs, Pitbull, Bleachers, Alessia Cara, Vance Joy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Amos Lee, The Wailers with Julian Marley, grandson, Tai Verdes, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Aly & AJ, Wild Rivers , Tessa Violet, Foy Vance, Blu DeTiger, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ana Tijoux, Allison Ponthier, Eliza & The Delusionals, James Torm, Taipei Houston, Jharrel Jerome, Niko Rubio, Jaleh For more information and to sign up for email notifications, visit bottillerocknapavalley.com. Social media pages are available on Facebook as well as Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock). You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or [email protected] Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

