Ronnie Spector, singer of Ronettes, died at 78





She was 78 years old.

“Our beloved earthly angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” the family said. “She was with her family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived his life with a sparkle in his eyes, a brave demeanor, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on his face.”

Tributes to Spector’s talent began to pour in from musical royalty.

“I just heard the news from Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say”, Wilson wrote on Twitter . “I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and dear friend. It breaks my heart. Ronnie’s music and spirit will live on forever.” Joan jett said Spector “The mark on rock and roll is indelible.” Born Veronica Bennett in New York’s Harlem Spanish Quarter, she formed the Ronettes in 1961 with an older sister and cousin when she was still a teenager. The group only rose to fame after auditioning two years later for music producer Phil Spector, creator of the ‘Wall of Sound’ style of the 1960s, who signed them to his label. Fueled by the smashing success of “Be My Baby”, their first single for Spector, they toured the country with Dick Clark’s Caravan of Stars and released a string of pop hits in the following years, including “Baby I Love You “,” Walking in the rain “and” Do I love you? “ The girl group also became extremely popular in England, where the Ronettes made headlines with actors including the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton and The Yardbirds, according to Ronnie Spector’s website , and then opened for The Beatles on their last US tour in 1966. The group broke up in 1967. Soon after, Ronnie married Phil Spector, with whom she had a tumultuous relationship. The couple divorced in 1974. In her memoir, “Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness,” Ronnie Spector described her husband as controlling and emotionally abusive. In social media posts after his death last year, she famously said , “He was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband.” By the mid-1970s, Ronnie Spector had launched a new career as a solo artist. Although she never reached the commercial peak of her 60s heyday again, she made it back to the Top 40 singing with Eddie Money on his 1986 hit, “Take Me Home Tonight”. In 1988, Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes sued Phil Spector for more than $ 10 million in royalties and license fees. A court eventually ordered him to pay the Ronettes royalties twice a year. Phil Spector was later convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson and sentenced to 19 years in prison. He died behind bars. Ronnie Spector continued to record music and perform well until he was 70. Her family said she “was filled with love and gratitude. Her cheerful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in everyone who knew, heard or seen her. Instead of flowers, Ronnie asked. whether donations be made to your local women’s shelter or the American Indian College Fund. A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future. The family respectfully requests privacy for the moment. “

