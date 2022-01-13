Best of the Vail Valley: International Cuisine

Vail Valley attracts visitors from all over the world and offers excellent international dining options to satisfy a diverse palate.

Best Asian Food

You might not expect a Rocky Mountain County to be a hotspot for Asian cuisine, but these three even give restaurants in big cities a run for their money.

Celebrity Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa opened the second location of his eponymous sushi restaurant Matsuhisa on Solaris Plaza in 2011. With now nine locations stretching from Mykonos to Paris to Sardinia and beyond, Matsuhisa has earned the reputation to be one of the best in Asian fusion. fine dining not only in the valley, but around the world. Fish is flown daily, and creative interpretations of traditional Japanese dishes are guaranteed to wow the senses.



Minturns Thai Kitchen is the Valley’s first authentic Thai restaurant, and it was a welcome addition. Locals now have easy access to delicious Pad Thai, curry dishes, satay, dumplings, spring rolls and more, as well as beloved drinks like Thai iced tea, sake, boba bubble tea and Asian soda.

Henrys Chinese Cafe remains the benchmark for classic Chinese-American takeout in the Valley. Located in Edwards, the Henrys menu has all the favorite dishes you could dream of – dumplings, pork moo shu, General Tsos kung pao and chicken, beef and broccoli, you name it, they have it.

Best Latin American Restaurants

Fancy a fresh and tangy enchilada or margarita? These restaurants are there for you.

Fiestas Caf & Cantina in Edwards offers delicious, hearty and authentic Mexican cuisine with a green chili sauce that is sure to make your mouth water. Stop for a head-sized chimichanga and stuffed sopapillas to warm your soul.

El Segundo Vail is an upscale taqueria featuring modern Mexican fare and an impressive tequila list. Located on Gore Creek Drive in Vail Village, the restaurant offers an elegant and artistic ambiance perfect for après ski.



Maya at The Westin never disappoints with an elegant yet welcoming environment, perfect for a family dinner or a romantic evening. The menu offers traditional dishes as well as Yucatan dishes and homemade tequilas.

Best Burrito

Rocky Mountain Taco has maintained a stellar reputation for serving great Mexican cuisine since its first food truck arrived in the Valley. Now, with two trucks and a physical location in Minturn, their seven branded toppings have once again earned them a top spot in the burrito rankings. Red meat lovers can indulge in aromatic steak and pork toppings, White Chick satisfies chicken lovers and vegetarians will feel right at home with the Hippie Crack and Yo Soy Hippie options.



El Segundo in Vail Village apparently touches every corner of the food pyramid with its burrito offerings. Protein bases include mahi-mahi, cauliflower and sweet potato curry, pan-charred salmon, chicken, steak and a unique surf and turf option that mixes carne asada and grilled shrimp. Follow up with a signature margarita and you’ve got a feast of flavors.

With just one text, Blessed Burrito delivers a hot and delicious package right to your doorstep. The simple menu consists of a breakfast burrito option and a regular burrito option, both accompanied by a choice of pork, vegetarian or vegan toppings. The owners accept orders by text or by phone at 970-331-3922 between 7:00 am and 11:00 am each day. Burritos are delivered free to locations in Edwards, Avon and Beaver Creek or can be picked up.

Best italian

No need to travel to Italy, the Vail Valley is full of Italian restaurants to choose from.

Since 1995, Ti Amo has been serving delicious food in its EagleVail location. It has been a staple on this list for years because of its consistent service and quality food at a reasonable price.

Edwards’ Zino Ristorante has a spacious upstairs bar where you can enjoy a glass of wine and mussels after work. On the ground floor you will find an open kitchen, plenty of space for large groups and cozy corners for date nights. In summer, the bridge cannot be beat.

La Nonna translates to grandma in Italian, so expect to find the types of recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation.



La Nonna Ristorante isn’t necessarily new, but it’s the youngest of the three. La Nonna translates to grandma in Italian, so expect to find the types of recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. The location at Vail Village is warm and welcoming.

Pizza

These beloved mainstays remain the best choices for the most cheesy, flavorful and delicious pizzas in the valley.

Pickups Pizza Co. in Eagle and Edwards offers what he calls delicious truck slices. The dough is made daily with locally ground wheat and yeast as well as malt from neighbor Bonfire Brewing. This gives its Detroit-style crust its texture, color and flavor.



And with locations in Vail, Avon and Eagle, Pazzos Pizzeria has you covered, wherever you are. Founded in 1990 by three friends known as The Boyz, this pizzeria makes all the pies to order with dough and fresh ingredients. Plus, try its selection of calzones and other tasty bites.

Also open over three decades ago, the Italian restaurant Vendettas offers a relaxed dining experience. The family-owned and operated boutique serves handmade pizzas and Italian specialties. If you’re stopping for lunch, don’t forget to pop into the pizza bar and grab a slice on the large terrace if the weather calls for it.