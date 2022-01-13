“God bless him”: Sania Nehwal on actor Siddharth’s apologies





London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal said on Wednesday she was glad actor Siddharth had issued a public apology for his unsavory remarks to him after recently voicing concerns about the breach of the law. security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No nation can claim to be safe if the safety of its own prime minister is compromised. I condemn, in the strongest possible words, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022 “He only said it and he’s apologizing now. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter that day. I haven’t spoken to him but I’m glad he apologized,” said Saina to reporters after her first round match at the Indian Open in New Delhi. “See, it’s about women, he shouldn’t be targeting a woman like that but it’s okay, I don’t mind, I’m happy in my space and God bless him,” she added. After Saina posted his tweet about Prime Minister Modi’s security breach in Punjab, actor Siddharth tweeted: “Subtle world champion rooster. Thank goodness we have protectors from India. Saina Nehwal’s husband and colleague Parupalli Kashyap also lamented the actor for using derogatory words. “It’s upsetting for us to voice your opinion, but choose better words, man.” I guess you thought it was cool to put it that way. #notcool #disgraceful @Actor_Siddharth, ”Kashyap tweeted. It’s upsetting for us to express your opinion but to choose better words, man. I guess you thought it was cool to put it that way. #uncool #shameful @Actor_Siddharth Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022 Following heavy criticism on social media for his comment, Siddharth said “nothing disrespectful was intended.” Dear @NSaina pic.twitter.com/plkqxVKVxY Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 11, 2022 On Wednesday, Siddharth apologized outright. “Dear Saina, I want to apologize to you for my crass joke I wrote in response to one of your tweets a few days ago. I can disagree with you on a lot of things, but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and my words. I know I have more grace in me than that. “As for the joke… If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry for a joke that didn’t land, ”he said. “I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth, ”he added. The shuttle ace is in the second round of the Indian Open after her opponent Tereza Svabikova withdrew with an injury midway through the competition on Wednesday. Saina was leading 1-0 in the second game and pocketed the first 22-20 before Svabikova retired injured. In the second round, Saina meets the winner of the contest between Malvika Bansod and Samiya Imad Farooqui.

