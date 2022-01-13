War movies and the foreign villain in Bollywood

In the aftermath of the Sino-Indian War of 1962 and the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965, the Chinese and Pakistanis became the new bad foreigners.

In the case of the Pakistanis, these were war movies and more than that, war movies mixed with romance and patriotic emotions, leaving very little time for a specific villain to develop. No wonder many ambitious films with Pakistanis as villains, for example, Dev Anands Prem Pujari (1970), Chetan Anands Hindustan ki Kasam (1973), J. Om Prakashs Aakraman (1975), flop. Chetan Anand’s theme of war romance had worked very well in his previous film, however. Haqeeqat (1964), the first film to portray China as the wicked traitor.

Said Ketan Anand, son of Chetan Anand, The Chinese betrayal in 1962 affected my father a lot. And so the idea sprouted to make a film about the 1962 war. The then Chief Minister of Punjab, Partap Singh Kairon, jumped at the idea and told my father, Tu Punjab da puttar. hai. Photo by Bana. (You are the son of the Punjab. Make the movie.) We want reality to come out. This idea has become a realityHaqeeqat, the government of Punjab funding the project, he added. Chetan Anand, who suffered from chronic asthma, led his cast and crew through the harsh conditions of Ladakh, while relying on his respiratory pump.

The Punjabis, with their large bodies, broad features, and strong voices, are perhaps the furthest removed from the short Chinese when it comes to physique. But somehow the filmmakers felt that the quintessential Punjabi Madan Puri would make a good Chinese villain. Tao Ki Chen (Madan Puri) in Humsaya (1968) and M. Chang in Prem Pujari (1970) were two Chinese villains portrayed by him. Coincidentally, the wickedness of the two Chens in Humsaya and Mr. Chang in Prem Pujari was to plant impostors to spy on India. Chen asks a Chinese colonel, Lin Tan, to undergo plastic surgery to look like Indian squadron leader Shyam Singh (Joy Mukherjee in a dual role) while Mr. Chang plants a captured Indian soldier, Ramdev Bakshi, as a spy for his own country by giving him a false Tibetan passport. Prem Pujari encountered widespread backlash (including a mob attack) because of his portrayal of the Chinese. This backlash took place in India, in Calcutta more precisely, where the film had to be withdrawn from theaters.

Better cinematic technology has brought more elegant cinematic adaptations of actual war incidents involving India and Pakistan Duttas Frontier (1997) focuses on the Battle of Longewala of the 23rd Punjab Regiment in the 1971 war with Pakistan, while its interminable LOC Kargil (2003) focuses on the Kargil war in 1999. Set in the backstory of Pakistan’s intrusion into Batalik and Dras crossing the LoC, Farhan Akhtar’s romantic war story Lakshya (2004) is a fictional account of the reclamation of peak 5179 at Kargil. All three are patriotic war movies with the enemy being Pakistan and not a specific Pakistani portrayed as the villain. Another movie in which Pakistan as a country is the villain is Sarbjit (2016). Although not about the war, he shows the Kargil war in 1999 as one of the reasons that scuttled the release of an Indian prisoner illegally held in a Pakistani prison. Sarbjit is based on the real-life story of an Indian villager whose identity and existence are ruthlessly destroyed by Pakistani police and justice.

In war films, the enemy is stationed so far away that you hardly can see them, unless the camera zooms in on their camps. There were a few fleeting Pakistani villains in these war movies that had the potential to grow into something bigger. But the filmmakers failed to seize the opportunity to develop strong subplots around these characters. The vociferous colonel of the Pakistani army (played by Shatrughan Sinha) in Prem Pujari (1970) in a two-stage appearance was one of those lost opportunities. Likewise, in Hindustan ki Kasam, the promise of a gripping spy / counterespionage subplot involving Pakistani squadron leader Amjad Qadalbash (Amjad Khan’s debut in an adult role) and an Indian spy posing as his girlfriend, s ‘passed out. Another such lost opportunity was in Lakshya in which Pakistani Major Shahbaz Humdani (played by Parmeet Sethi) is a shrewd military counter-strategist who surpasses the Indian army’s ambush strategy of climbing the vertical cliff and almost manages to upset the plans of Indian Colonel Sunil Damles (Amitabh Bachchan). Director Farhan Akhtar missed a trick; more time facing Humdani could have provided the much needed variety and contrast to the story.

Excerpt with permission from Pure Evil: The Bad Men of Bollywood by Balaji Vittal, published by HarperCollins India, 328 pages, 399.

