Will Smith and more celebrate their SAG Award nominations





A compilation of reactions from some of the nominees follows below.

Will Smith, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard”

“I am touched and honored that the Williams family have shared their story with me and that my fellow actors have extended such a warm welcome to our film. Put yourself in Richard’s shoes and have the opportunity, not just to show the world how misunderstood he was, but also to shed light on the true plight of this family as they forged their own path to become two of the most iconic names in sports history. AND to do so with this cast of Absolutely Gorgeous Actors – Aunjanue, Jon, Tony and the mighty performances of two of the best young actors I have ever seen in movies, Saniyya and Demi! I am more than grateful for this experience, for this recognized ensemble cast, and most of all, I’m proud to play a small part in shining more light and love on the Williams family! “

Elle Fanning, Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Great”

“Thanks to SAG-AFTRA. I am honored to be recognized by my peers for a role that means so much to me, alongside actors whom I greatly admire. ‘The Great’ is made possible by our fearless cast, our writing genius Tony McNamara, the tireless hours of our hard-working team, and the one who raises our bar every day, Nicholas Hoult. “ Ruth Negga, exceptional performance by an actress in a supporting role for “Passing” “I am absolutely delighted and impressed to have received a nomination from my peers and to be in such great company! A very special thank you to two special ladies: Rebecca Hall and Tessa Thompson. I was grateful to also share the screen with my peers Andr Holland, Alex Skarsgrd, Ashley Ware Jenkins, Bill Camp and everyone who was involved in this project. It is a great privilege to know them and to have worked with these insanely talented artists. Congratulations to Nina Yang Bongiovi, Margot Hand and Forest Whitaker. “ Elisabeth Moss, Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series for “The Handmaid’s Tale” “What wonderful news this morning! To safely make Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale during the current pandemic was a difficult undertaking, but we are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and to receive these SAG Awards nominations is a beautiful cherry. on the cake. I am most particularly excited for our casting nomination as I have the chance to work alongside some of the best actors in the business and I will never tire of seeing them recognized. Seeing them work through it. Aiming as a director this season has given me a whole new love and appreciation for them as artists and who they are as people. They uplift me and the team every day! “ Troy Kotsur, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for “CODA” “To say I’m wordless is an understatement… Truly, it has been an honor to be a part of this story alongside my brilliant co-stars and director Sian. I’m so grateful for each of them, and so grateful. to Apple TV + for all they have done to support this. Hopefully the recognition this beautiful movie receives can serve as a reminder of how funny, complex and powerful Deaf voices can be, and that the stories with actors who happen to be Deaf can be mainstream stories. I am honored to be nominated by SAG-AFTRA for my performance and to be nominated alongside this incredibly talented cast for the ensemble award. “ Michael Keaton, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for “Dopesick” “I’m not going to lie; this is significant because this recognition could get more people to watch DOPESICK. The show highlights our country’s ongoing and infuriating battle against big pharmaceutical companies, corruption and, thanks to our leader, the incredibly intelligent, empathetic and talented Danny Strong, he does so without judgment, acknowledging the innocent victims of prescription opioid addiction and the families who suffer as a result of this vicious cycle. As an actor, j have a whole lot of reasons to feel grateful and on DOPESICK I had the chance to play with real Greats: Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta, Patricia Riggen, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Mare Winningham, Ray McKinnon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Phillipa Soo, Jake McDorman, an awesome team and producers who are best in class and have kept us safe in COVID. Sometimes vo us get such a brilliant script, it feels like the job is done for you. Thank you to the SAG-AFTRA community and I hope we can celebrate together safely in person. “ Juno Temple, Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso” “I am completely in shock and delighted at this recognition from SAG. I am delighted for all of my Ted Lasso family, especially my dear friend and force of nature Hannah Waddingham! It means so much to be recognized by my fellow actors among this amazing group of women, and I’m so grateful. “

