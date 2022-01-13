Entertainment
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Buttons On Sale Now | Arts and entertainment
SARANAC LAKE Doonesbury cartoonist Garry Trudeau has released his button design for the Saranac Lake 2022 winter carnival.
Using the designated theme of the Totally 80s winter carnivals, Trudeau’s illustration shows the character of Doonesbury JJ sitting in the iconic DeLorean time machine from the 1980s with the date set for February 4, 2022. Trudeau, who has raised in Saranac Lake, has created the winter carnival button design since 1981 to benefit the Saranac Lake winter carnival.
The button costs $ 5 and is available from several merchants in Saranac Lake. They are also available by mail by sending a check payable to Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee, Attention: Heather Rudsil, PO Box 566, Saranac Lake, NY 12983. This mailing address is different from the past.
Past Winter Carnival buttons are also available for $ 5. For more information, contact Barb Martin at 518-891-2382. There is an additional cost for shipping based on the quantity of buttons ordered: one to four, $ 4; five to eight, $ 6; new or more, $ 7. Prices are subject to change.
Winter Carnival Buttons are one of the oldest traditions of Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Macaroons are collected by residents and visitors alike each year and have a dedicated following of those who love to capture a piece of winter carnival history.
