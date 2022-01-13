“Yellowstone” nominated for its first Screen Actors Guild Award





Yellowstone received their first-ever Screen Actors Guild Award nomination on Wednesday, Jan.12, and the honor goes to the entire cast. After wrapping up a Season 4 that saw outstanding performances across the board, the hit show won a nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Yellowstone will face The Handmaid’s Tale, The morning show, Squid game and Succession in the category. The SAG Awards are decided by two nominating committees – one for television, one for cinema – which come from members of the Screen Actors Guild. The final results are voted on by all the members. Yellowstone Co-creator Taylor Sheridan released a statement after the nominations were announced on Wednesday, celebrating the big news from the flagship show of its growing television empire. “There is no greater compliment to an actor than to be recognized by his peers,” says Sheridan. “Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well-deserved nomination.” Yellowstone helped launch the Paramount Network when it became SpikeTV in 2018. The show became cable TV’s most successful show, and its recently completed Season 4 was highly anticipated following a Season 3 cliffhanger that left the lives of several main characters hanging in the balance. Season 4 more than delivered, with strong storylines for all of the main characters from John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser)), Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and more. Even more recent and secondary characters, including Garrett Randall (Will Patton) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo), had pivotal scenes to play out. The 28th Annual SAG Awards are scheduled to air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The success of Yellowstone launched two spin-offs: 1883 broadcast every Sunday via Paramount +, while Yellowstone: 6666 has been announced, but has yet to air. Sheridan also created The Mayor of Kingstown for Paramount +, and he’s working on another upcoming series titled Kansas City, which stars Sylvester Stallone as the mob boss. Stay tuned to Taste of Country as we offer ongoing coverage of both Yellowstone and 1883, including episode analysis, show news, actor interviews and more. As part of our comprehensive coverage, check out the Dutton’s Rules podcast on Apple podcasts and Spotify. Subscribe to the Paramount + streaming service to make sure you don’t miss the next episodes of 1883. IMAGES: See Inside $ 9.995 Million Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Historic Estate A historic estate in rural Tennessee that was previously owned by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is back on the market. The online ads ask for $ 9,995,000 for Samual S. Morton’s house, which dates from 1850, along with the surrounding 135 acres of land. The main residence of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,298 square feet has been completely renovated, with hardwood floors, several fireplaces, a long screened veranda at the back of the house, two large staircases and a kitchen with a farm sink. The list also includes a long stretch of frontage on Murfree’s Fork Creek, a 4.3-acre spring-fed stocked pond and historic 13-stall barn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tasteofcountry.com/yellowstone-nominated-screen-actors-guild-award-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos