Art Institute Museum and School Workers Vote to Unionize | Chicago News

Workers at a time Chicago Art Institute and its affiliates School of the Institute of Fine Arts voted to unionize, making it the first major museum in Chicago to do so. Members of Art Institute of Chicago Workers United (AICWU) will be represented by Council of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) 31 which includes 266 museum employees and 249 school employees. The two entities will have separate negotiating agreements. In our organizing process, we spoke to people from other museums who were a few steps ahead of us, such as the PMA (Philadelphia Museum of Art) and the Walker Center, and they have the same things to say: inadequate staff, low pay and little to no communication between management and really everyone at the museum, said Anna Feuer, a member of the AICWU organizing committee and the head of acquisitions and collections of art institutes Ryerson and Burnham Libraries and Research Center. Worked according to the whims of people who seemed to have an indifferent attitude to what was going on on a daily basis. So those essentials pushed us to take matters into our own hands, Feuer said. The pandemic has also exacerbated problems in most industries with layoffs, temporary closures and safety concerns once sites reopen. I think museums closed and workers felt shaken when they saw colleagues recalled and when they were not recalled. And, like workers in other fields, I’m sure they wondered if they were too close to some of the patrons who came to the museum, said Steven Greenhouse, former New York Times labor reporter and author of Beaten, Worked: The Past, Present, and Future of American Work. I think we were seeing this whole wave of unionization among educated white-collar workers: graduate students, adjunct professors, journalists, people in nonprofits, people in political campaigns and people in museums, he added. . I think a lot of these educated people had a voice in college, people listened to them, but at work they kind of feel voiceless and they say, we want change, Greenhouse said. Plus, a lot of college graduates in those white collar jobs in museums and elsewhere have this little problem with student debt, and they say it would be great if I could increase my paycheck to make it easier for me to do facing my student debt. . And how can I increase my salary? How can I improve my services? A union, Greenhouse said. The main issues we were hoping to solve are staffing and compensation, as an increase in the cost of living each year would be fantastic. We haven’t gotten a raise in the past two years, Feuer said. If you don’t have an increase in the cost of living, your paycheck is worth less and less each year. When you approach pay, you deal with class disparities and you deal with racial disparities, she added. So there are a lot of positive things that can come from this one problem alone, but very important. The Art Institute of Chicago was invited to participate in this conversation, but they declined.

