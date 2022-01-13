Young & the Restless actor Richard Burgi explains why he was fired





Young & the Restless actor Richard Burgi, who played media mogul Ashland Locke, explains why he was fired from the CBS soap opera.

Actor Richard Burgi has revealed why he was fired fromThe young and the restless. The soap opera veteran, who joined the longtime CBS series last year as media mogul Ashland Locke, announced on Saturday that he was blown off the show in an Instagram story, along with the reason for his sudden departure. Burgi was a relatively recent addition to the cast, but CBSThe young and the restless has been a mainstay of the soap opera landscape for decades, debuting in 1973. Burgi joined the cast in March 2021 as a savvy businessman and husband to Tara Locke. In the short time he was on the show, Locke’s story has involved stolen identities, corporate espionage, steamy romance, and more of the type of melodrama without which no soap opera. would be complete. And that’s all in the character’s first year. However, Burgi’s tenure as Locke is coming to an end. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Why has fate left the young and the restless (and what happened to him?) Through THR, Burgi was released from the series when the actor inadvertently failed to follow production’s COVID-19 protocols. The actor contracted the virus while on vacation and quarantined himself for five days, as recommended by the CDC. After his self-isolation, the actor said he tested negative twice before returning to work. However, while CDC guidelines suggest a five-day quarantine, the show’s COVID-19 protocol requires ten days of isolation. His early return would have resulted in his firing from the series due to what Burgi attributes to a misunderstanding. But while Burgi may be gone, Locke’s character sticks around as CBShas has already recast the character withGuiding lightveteran Robert Newman stepping into the role. Read Burgi’s comments below:

“[A 5-day quarantine]was not within the exposure guidelines, which was a 10-day protocol. I felt bad about it and still do. It bothers me a lot, but that’s how it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision; they do their best, like all of us.

While it looks like it could have been an easily preventable situation, it is a testament to the seriousness with which the show’s producers are taking the COVID situation. The fallout from the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry, from seemingly endless delays to canceled productions, many in the industry have tried to keep pace in an unstable world. While Burgi apparently did everything he should have as instructed by the CDC, it still wasn’t enough to satisfyThe young and the restlessoverabundance of caution. It’s unfortunate that Burgi is losing his role when he thought he was taking the right steps. At the same time, however, it is encouraging to see producers ofThe young and the restlessbe proactive to ensure the safety of their actors and their team. It will be interesting to see where Burgi goes next. Next: Will Luck Return To Young & The Restless (All Clues) Source: THR Only Murders In The Building Season 2 with Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine

About the Author Kevin phelan

(240 published articles)

Kevin Phelan is a comic book editor for Screen Rant and has been obsessed with comics, movies, and television his entire life. He just can’t believe people are paying him for it now. His work has been featured in media such as USA TODAY, The Huffington Post, and Cracked.com. Outside of work, he is found continuing his quest to pet all the dogs in New York City. More from Kevin Phelan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/young-restless-richard-burgi-ashland-locke-fired-why/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos