Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged | Entertainment
A toast is offered to actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly (but you can bring your own drink). The couple announced that they were engaged.
Fox shared an engagement video on Instagram, which happened on January 11, and reflected on their court.
“Somehow, a year and a half later, after going through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote. “And like in all lifetimes before this one, and like in all lifetimes that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”
The couple’s relationship has been what you might call fueled by passion. Their public declarations of love and displays of affection made the couple a tabloid favorite, fueled of course by the duo’s sometimes unique tributes. (Remember Kelly’s Machine Gun blood necklace?)
In September 2020, the musician opened up to Howard stern about meeting Fox on the set of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass”.
“I didn’t know what it was until me and she looked each other in the eyes,” Kelly said. “That’s when I was like ‘Whoa’ to myself.”
This would be the first marriage for Machine Gun Kelly, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.
Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.
