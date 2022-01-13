This famous Bollywood actor has passed away

These days, the sad news of the disappearance of artists is continually coming out of the entertainment world. In the midst of all of this, another sad news has emerged from the world of cinema. In fact, veteran star secretary Nalin Vora has passed away. Let us tell you that Nalin Vora said goodbye to the world on Wednesday. You must have seen Nalin Vora in Price: They Are Back in 1998, Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati in 1969 and Jhootha Sach Se in 1984.

He is known for his contribution to these two films. There is a wave of mourning in the industry due to the disappearance of the actor and many stars are mourning this passing. At this time, it is not known what caused the death of Nalin Vora.

By the way, there is a lot of shocking news in the entertainment world these days. Lata Mangeshkar’s hospitalization is also included in this list. He is currently hospitalized because he is infected with the Corona infection. At the same time, he is in intensive care and his condition is said to be stable.

Ajay Devgn didn’t cut his hair and nails for a month!

Punjabi and Bollywood songs are the best to celebrate Lohri today

Lata Mangeshkar on oxygen, stable state