Samsung introduces brand new entertainment and productivity partner Galaxy Tab A8 in India – Samsung newsroom international





Galaxy Tab A8 comes with all new design and advanced features from Samsung Sets a new standard for your daily entertainment with a bigger screen, bigger battery and the ultimate audio experience Samsung, the most trusted smartphone brand in India, today announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab A8 with an all-new design, an impressive big screen, bigger battery and the ultimate audio experience. The Galaxy Tab A8 is the most powerful Tab A series device for learning, entertaining, connecting and more. At Samsung, we work tirelessly to deliver meaningful innovation and a great device experience to our consumers. In recent years, tablets have become a must have device for all consumer segments. The Galaxy Tab A8 is a complete package that has been designed with the needs of our consumers in mind. With a bigger screen, long battery life, and Dolby Quad speakers, it’s the perfect device to get the job done. noted Sandeep Poswal, Managing Director, New Computing Business, Samsung India. Bigger screen for uninterrupted entertainment The Galaxy Tab A8 comes with an extended 10.5-inch display with a thin bezel and a common 16:10 aspect ratio. The result is an 80% screen-to-body ratio, which allows for a much more immersive viewing experience than previous tablet models. The screen ensures a vivid and dynamic visual experience and the quad speaker with Dolby Atmos delivers a rich soundscape with unparalleled detail, depth and realism. Users can enjoy rich stereo sound with four speakers that provide an immersive cinematic experience. Powerful tablet Powered by an Octa-core processor, the Galaxy Tab A8 is designed to deliver faster, smoother performance without any lag. Galaxy Tab A8 delivers enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming. With a 7,040mAh battery and fast charging up to 15W, the Galaxy Tab A8 lets users stream for hours without worrying about wasting power. Abundant, accessible and safe for children The Galaxy Tab A8 comes with an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and a brand new screen recording feature. The Screen Recorder feature allows you to record clear and detailed videos of tutorials or lectures, or even record yourself demonstrating with your voice and screen. The Galaxy Tab A8 offers robust interactive educational content and convenient parental controls that make it easy for parents to provide their children with a safe and engaging learning environment at home and on the go. Galaxy Tab A8 features Samsung’s signature Knox security platform that protects all your data and transactions. Facial recognition ensures that only Galaxy Tab A8 owners can easily access their device. Do more in many ways The Galaxy Tab A8 delivers an entertaining and productive experience that aims to make everyday life significantly easier and better. For easier and more powerful multitasking, users can split their screen and use two apps side by side, and even add a pop-up window, with Multi-Active Window. There is the Drag & Split feature which automatically opens a second browser window for more dynamic browsing of web pages. Memory variants, prices and availability Starting January 17, the Galaxy Tab A8 will be available in three vibrant colors: gray, silver, and rose gold. The Galaxy Tab A8 WiFi variant is priced at INR 17999 for 3GB + 32GB and INR 19999 for 4GB + 64GB. The LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at INR 21999 for 3GB + 32GB and 23999 INR for 4 GB + 64 GB. Introductory offers Customers can get INR 2000 refund to ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and can get INR 4499 book cover for just INR 999. CHARACTERISTICS Display 10.5 inch * 1920 x 1200 TFT (WUXGA) Performance Octa-Core, 2GHz Drums 7040mAh, 15W Quick charge Camera (rear) 8MP; 5MP (before) Memory 3 GB + 32 GB Wi-Fi; 4 GB + 64 GB LTE-3GB + 32GB; 4 GB + 64 GB Design Colors Gray / Silver / Rose Gold Security Samsung Knox, facial recognition audio Four stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/in/samsung-introduces-its-all-new-entertainment-and-productivity-partner-galaxy-tab-a8-in-india The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos