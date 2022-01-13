Suhana Khan marvels as BFF Ananya Panday shares new swimsuit photos | Bollywood





Actress Ananya Panday shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram on Tuesday. Ananya’s friend, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, reacted to the post. Sharing a bunch of photos of herself wearing a colorful outfit, Ananya wrote, Caught a vibe. Suhana reacted to the photos and commented, Wow. Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped some fiery emojis in the comments section. Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and fashion designer Bhavana Pandey. In 2020, Bhavana appeared on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and explained how Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Ananya, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana grew up together. Earlier this year, in an interview with Vogue, Ananya revealed how Suhana is their team’s makeup guru. “She makes the perfect winged liner!” said Ananya. She added: “I’m probably the worst of everyone. In another interview with Mid-Day, Ananya opened up about Suhana and said that she was a brilliant actress. She said, Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she was the main protagonist and I was that thing moving in the background. It’s really cool because I think she’s a brilliant actress. Suhana is just too talented … She is a great singer and a great dancer. There are many great things for Suhana. “ Ananya recently finished filming her upcoming movie Liger. The film also stars South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda. Director of the film, Puri Jagannadh also hired legendary boxer Mike Tyson as part of their project. Read more: Suhana Khan is having a great time with her friends, see photos from her party here She also has Shakun Batra’s film Gehraaiyan in the works. Besides Ananya, the film features actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The film will be released on OTT on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022. Apart from that, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the works, in which she will be seen with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gourav.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/suhana-khan-goes-wow-as-bff-ananya-panday-shares-new-pics-in-swimsuit-101641992481957.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos