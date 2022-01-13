When Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and these stars put on a hickey without hiding it from the media!





Bollywood celebrities have often been at the heart of controversies that have garnered massive attention on social media. Over the past two years, several actor and child stars have made headlines for their involvement in illegal or inappropriate activities. As Jacqueline Fernandez’s hickey photo with con artist Sukesh goes viral on the internet, we bring you a bunch of other Bollywood celebrities who have been spotted with a love bite by the paparazzi. For strangers, a photo of Jacqueline recently set the internet on fire where she can be seen getting close to con artist Sukesh. In the selfie, the two can be seen lying on the bed while smiling happily for the camera. Jacquelines’ hickey is clearly visible on the left side of her neck as Sukesh plants a kiss on her nose. The viral photo sparked a real storm as Jacqueline had to issue an official statement asking people and the media to respect her privacy. Here’s a look at a few other Bollywood actors who have been spotted with a hickey in the past. 1. Salman Khan Salman Khan was seen with a hickey a few years ago at a public event. The actor wore a collared black shirt on occasion that slyly hid the love bite, which didn’t make it very obvious. 2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is now married to international pop sensation Nick Jonas, has previously been spotted with an obvious hickey around her neck. She was wearing a black leather jacket in the photo with a set of chunky black frames and light makeup. 3. Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif was spotted with a glossy love bite in one of her paparazzi photographs. Her hair was resting behind her shoulder, making the hickey very visible. It was just below her ears and contrasted with the black top she had chosen to wear that day. 4. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan once wore a backless satin dress that naturally exposed the hickeys on her back. Fans noticed a scratch and two love bites in the photo when it was released. 5. Saif Ali Khan The Saif Ali Khans hickey is probably the most important on this list. He was seen with a perfectly circular hickey around his neck in a photo where he was shirtless on film sets. 6. Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut also didn’t hesitate to flaunt her love bite when she appeared at a party hosted by GQ magazine. She wore a strapless white and gray dress on occasion with her hair tied back in a bun. The hickey wasn’t exactly subtle, to say the least. 7. Ali Fazal Ali Fazal was never the only one to get into controversy, but he definitely became a talking point when he flaunted his little hickey. The actor wore a brown leather jacket that somewhat covered some of it, but the mark was evident as the garment moved with its moments. Must read: Aamir Khan was removed from Shah Rukh Khans Darr for a reason which was respected in Salman Khans Andaz Apna Apna Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

