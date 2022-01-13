Entertainment
How Imran Khan disappeared from Bollywood despite his dream debut
Interestingly, few media reports claim that Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik dated Ranbir Kapoor.
Imran Khan has been seen as the lead actor in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Love Stories, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Katti Batti.
Bollywood actor Imran Khan is celebrating his 39th birthday today and his fans and colleagues in the film industry send him their best wishes on the occasion. Imran started his career with Abbas Tyrewala’s romantic drama Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and gave the actor a dream start in Bollywood.
He achieved immense popularity after his chemistry with Genelia D’Souza in the film.
In 1988, Imran starred as a child artist in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992, but it was his first film that made him a favorite among female fans.
But success quickly followed a series of flops, and the actor almost disappeared from the industry.
Not to mention, he was also seen as a serious competitor to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor around the time the two debuted around the same time.
Interestingly, few media reports claim that Imran Khan's ex-wife Avantika Malik dated Ranbir Kapoor. However, their relationship ended after Imran and Avantika started seeing each other. The couple got married in 2011 and soon they were lucky enough to have a daughter.
Speaking of Imran’s family, his parents separated only a few years after his birth. It is also said that the actor suffered a mental trauma for a few years after learning he was only 2 years old when his parents separated.
Imran Khan has been seen as the main actor in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Love Stories, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Katti Batti.
