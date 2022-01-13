Punjabi and Bollywood songs are the best to celebrate Lohri today

The Lohri festival is celebrated today. The festival is celebrated not only in Punjab but also throughout the North. Let me tell you, this is the first festival to come at the start of the year and people celebrate it with a bang on this day. On this day, people gather around the bonfire at lohri and sweeten their mouths with rewari, jaggery, sweet popcorm and peanut chikki. Tell everyone that the people are gathering to celebrate this festival. At the same time, people dance around the bonfire. Many songs from Bollywood and Punjabi are played on this occasion.

Aa Gayi Lodi Ve- This song from the movie ‘Veer Zara’ will make the audience laugh. Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan danced brilliantly to the song. And this song is considered the best for the celebration of Lohri.

Lohri- This song from the movie Asa Nu Maan Watna Da is quite popular. The song was sung by Jaspinder Narula and Harbhajan Singh. The music for the song was composed by Jaydev Kumar and it’s a great song.

Ball Ball- The song ‘Bat Bat’ from the movie ‘Mel Karade Rabba’ is a very energetic song. Yes and the song features Jimmy Shergill and Neeru Bajwa. It’s a funny song for Lohri.

Sundar Mundariye: It’s the only song people hear after the arrival of the iron. So far there have been many versions of the song on YouTube.

Charha De Rang- This song from Dharmendra’s comedy film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ is the best for Lohri in Punjab. The song is a mashuhar because of the traditional costumes, sets and dances.

Laal Ghagra- Lohri’s song is taken from “Good News” by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The song sees them both dancing loudly around a large bonfire. It’s also the perfect song for Lohri.

Outfit- This song by Guru Randhawa is excellent. Everyone is ready for the occasion of Lohri and this song is special for beautiful women.