Actor attack case: investigation launched to track down a VIP suspected of having a copy of the visuals | Pulsar Suni | Balachandra Kumar’s allegations against Dileep

Kochi: The investigative team suspects that the VIP who played a role in the actor’s kidnapping case has a copy of the visuals of the attack that he may have kept before he allegedly transferred the visuals to actor Dileep.

The visuals were recorded by ‘Pulsar’ Suni. According to director Balachandra Kumar’s statement, footage of the attack was first enhanced by audio at a studio in Kochi, and then taken to Dileep by the VIP.

The main defendant ‘Pulsar’ Suni first said the cell phone used to record the footage was thrown down a drain. Then he amended the statement to say that the phone had been turned over to his lawyer and that it had been destroyed. It is believed this was done to block the investigation process and prevent the visuals from being discovered.

The visuals saved on the phone were then transferred to a USB key and then exchanged.

Police have launched an investigation to find copies of the visuals. The probe to find the VIP has also started. It is hoped that catching the VIP will be a turning point in the case and that he will help reveal more information about the case.

‘Pulsar’ Suni is expected to reveal the identity of the VIP. Otherwise, other steps will have to be taken to locate the person. A list of people close to the accused in the case will be drawn up. From this, photos of potential suspects will be collected and shown to Balachandra Kumar to find the VIP.

Director Balachandra Kumar’s confidential statement was recorded on Wednesday. The statement is approximately 51 pages long and took approximately 6.5 hours to register. Balachandra Kumar said after recording the statement that he informed the court of what he knew from the time he got to know Dileep and why he did not disclose what he knew of. the case before.

Balachandra Kumar brought serious allegations against actor Dileep to the investigative team. Statement by the main defendant in the case, ‘Pulsar’ Suni. about seeing Balachandra Kumar three times at Dileep’s and at a hotel had also been released recently.