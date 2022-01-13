Entertainment
Explained: What’s next in Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse trial?
Judge’s ruling against Prince Andrew in a sexual abuse trial on Wednesday was bad news for the British royal. But that doesn’t say much about whether her accuser, Virginia Giuffre, will ultimately win her civil action, or even dramatically increase the likelihood of the case ending up in jury.
A look at the decision and the status of the case:
decision
Giuffre sued Andrew last year, claiming that the American financier Jeffrey Epstein and his companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, had arranged sexual encounters with the prince from the age of 17.
U.S. District Judge Lewis A Kaplan’s ruling in New York on Wednesday did not address the truth of the allegations at all. It dealt with narrow legal challenges raised by Andrew’s lawyers, who said the lawsuit should be dismissed now, at an extremely early stage.
They had argued that when Giuffre settled a similar lawsuit against Epstein in 2009 for $ 500,000, she waived her right to sue any other potential defendant. They also questioned the constitutionality of a New York state law that temporarily waived the usual statute of limitations for lawsuits brought by victims of childhood sexual abuse.
Judgment was awaited. Kaplan had practically ruled against Andrew last week when he rejected almost every argument offered by the Duke of York’s lawyers.
What happens next?
Since the judge’s decision only dealt with a few preliminary matters, there is a lot more ground to cover before the case goes to trial.
Andrew’s lawyers could appeal the ruling. They will have the option of trying to get the case closed on other grounds.
As the case progresses, the two sides must exchange potential evidence such as emails, texts and phone recordings and submit to depositions in which lawyers can question potential witnesses in the trial. .
Giuffre has endured numerous such depositions in the context of lawsuits against Maxwell and others, but Andrew has never been questioned about it under oath, which he might like to avoid at all costs.
After the exchange of evidence is over, defense lawyers often reapply to dismiss the case based on what they have learned. The judge then makes decisions that can help lawyers understand the risks of going to trial.
Before trial, a judge decides what evidence can be presented to a jury, giving lawyers another opportunity to assess their chances of winning before a jury.
Will the case go that far?
Maybe not.
Andrew is urged to settle the case quickly, rather than having Giuffre’s lawyers seek to question him under oath, which could cause him problems later.
Maxwell’s two depositions in 2016 in a lawsuit Giuffre brought against her became the basis of the perjury charges that federal prosecutors in Manhattan brought against her last year.
She was convicted of sex trafficking and conspiracy late last month, but has yet to be tried for perjury. Prosecutors have agreed to drop the perjury charges if his trafficking case results in a conviction this year.
Andrew is also likely facing tremendous pressure to settle down in order to avoid sensational headlines that are damaging the reputation of the Royal Family. The negative headlines generated by the case can be seen as more costly than a settlement.
Such an agreement would likely not result in any admission of guilt or responsibility.
The probable outcome
In the absence of an outright termination, most civil litigation in the United States ends in some sort of settlement. Dozens of women, for example, have sued Epstein and former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
None have yet given rise to a trial.
