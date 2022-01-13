Police search the homes of Dileep, Brother Anoop





Kochi: Kerala police raided the home of Malayalam film actor Dileep in Aluva on Thursday in a case against him for allegedly threatening officers investigating the 2017 crime of sexually assaulting a youth actor by a gang that had attacked her. Raids were also carried out at the residence of Dileep’s brother, Anoop, and the office of Graand Production, a film production company co-founded by the duo. The investigation team, made up of officials from the Revenue and Crime Branch, arrived at Dileep’s residence in four vehicles. Although the house was closed upon arrival, it was then opened by Dileep’s sister. The investigation team led by SP Mohanachandran split into three and carried out the search. Police arrived at the actor’s residence to search for evidence, including visuals that included the actor’s assault by Pulsar Suni. Kerala Police’s Crime Branch wing on Sunday filed a complaint against Dileep and five others for allegedly threatening investigators. The raids follow this case which was necessitated by explosive revelations from director Balachandrakumar who was once close to Dileep. Balachandrakumar had testified before the Crime Branch team and the Ernakulam First-Class Judicial Magistrate Court-2 over the past few days. Balachandrakumar, who met the media after appearing before the Criminal Branch, said discussions about the plot to attack investigators had taken place in many places. He also claimed that there was evidence, including digital, to prove that Dileep influenced witnesses in the older case in which he too is accused.

The Crime Branch recorded the new case over a complaint filed by an investigating officer based on an alleged audio clip of Dileep that was released recently by a TV station in which the actor was heard conspiring to attack officials . The actor and five others were convicted under various provisions of the IPC, including Articles 116 (encouragement), 118 (concealment of intent to commit an offense), 120 B (criminal association), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act committed by more than one person). While Dileep, two of his relatives and two others were named in the FIR, the sixth accused was mentioned as an “identifiable person”. The Kerala High Court has ordered police to take no action against Dileep, in the new case against him, until January 14, when his application for early bail would be heard again. The victim, an actor who worked in films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, was abducted and allegedly assaulted inside his car for two hours by some of the defendants, who forced their way into the hospital. vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped to an occupied area. The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants to blackmail the actor. There are 10 defendants in this sensational case and initially the police arrested seven people. Dileep was later arrested and released on bail later. The new case comes as the trial in the assault case against an actor progressed in a special court in Kochi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/kerala/2022/01/13/police-raid-at-dileep-residence-aluva-actress-attack-case.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos