Kristen Stewart, ‘Belfast’ snob – The Hollywood Reporter

This year’s SAG Awards Film Nominating Committee, made up of 2,500 people chosen at random from all SAG-AFTRA members, revealed their nominations on Wednesday morning – they voted between December 6 and January 9 – and offered many conflicting signs.

In the most publicized category, Best Ensemble (which many voters see as the equivalent of Best Picture), nom-com selected the predominantly Irish cast of Belfast, the largely deaf distribution of CODA, the very diverse cast of king richard and the overflowing castings of A-listers of Do not seek and Gucci House. A nomination for the best ensemble is a nice way to recognize all the performers who have worked on a film, which could explain why the nom-com then chose to recognize, in its categories of individual actors, performers other than men. of Belfast (Main actor Jude Hill and supporting actors Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds), the women of CODA (Main actress Emilia jones and supporting actress Marlee matlin), king richardstage thief supporting actress Aunjanue Ellis and anyone associated with Do not seek. Except that they do designate Belfast‘s supporting actress Caitriona balfe, king richardthe main actor of Will smith and the two main actress Lady Gaga and supporting actor Jared leto for Gucci House, which makes these other omissions more difficult to understand.

Meanwhile, the com-name excluded in the best overall category Tthe power of the dog, although the members liked him enough to name him in three categories of individual actors, for the main actor Benedict Cumberbatch, supporting actor What is Smith-McPhee and supporting actress Kirsten dunst; Being the Ricardos, even if the main actor Javier bardem and main actress Nicole kidman the two made the cut; and West Side Story, a large and strong ensemble if there is one, naming only its supporting actress Ariana DeBose. Go figure it out.

These days, however, a better set name is far more remarkable than a better set lack. For years, it seemed like the best overall miss was Death’s Kiss for a film’s chances of winning the Oscar for Best Picture; indeed, only Brave Heart managed to overcome the first to win the second – until, that is, the last four years, in which three more films (The shape of water, Green book and Nomadic country) did the same. So my main takeaway from the category this morning is that king richard, CODA, Do not seek and Gucci House have tremendous support and should not be underestimated – we already knew that about Belfast – in a year in which there will be 10 nominees for the Oscar for best film.

The truth is, this morning’s most egregious absence was that of the long-presumed favorite for the lead actress award, Spencer‘s Kristen stewart, who finished in his class behind not only Kidman and Gaga, but also The lost girl‘s Olivia colman and two movie stars who came and went from the conversation relatively early – at least it seemed – Respect‘s Jennifer hudson and Tammy Faye’s eyes‘s Jessica chastain. Perhaps the perception that Stewart was in the lead was exacerbated somewhat by Twitter’s echo chamber, where she is hugely popular. But whatever happens, it’s a blow to his reputation – in the 27 years the SAG Awards preceded the Oscars, no performance that wasn’t even appointed for a SAG Award went to to earn an Oscar for best actress. And being MIA today isn’t encouraging news for either. Parallel mothers‘s Penelope cruz, West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler, Licorice Pizza‘s Alana Chaim, Macbeth’s tragedy‘s Francoise McDormand, The last duel‘s Jodie comer Where Who passed‘s Tessa thompson.

The lead actor category, however, went more or less as planned, with Smith, Cumberbatch and Bardem joined by Tic, Tic… Boom!‘s Andrew Garfield and Macbeth’s tragedy‘s Denzel Washington. I suspect that Alley of nightmares‘s Bradley Cooper and C’mon, C’mon‘s Joaquin phoenix hasn’t missed much (Cooper in particular, given that his co-star Cate Blanchett made the cut in the Supporting Actress category), so they can’t be counted the rest of the way. But today was probably the last best hope for several longer shots to start building enough momentum to lead them to an Oscar name – among them. Cyrano‘s Peter Dinklage, Pork‘s Nicolas cage, Jockey‘s Clifton Collins Jr., Licorice Pizza‘s Cooper hoffman and No time to die‘s Daniel craig. (To note: Red rocket‘s Simon rex was not eligible because his film was made outside of SAG-AFTRA’s low-budget feature film deal.)

In the Supporting Actress category, the usual suspects – Balfe, Dunst, DeBose and Blanchett – were joined by Who passed‘s Ruth negga, which, oddly enough, was not nominated by SAG en route to its best actress nominated at the Oscars for Magnet five years ago. She also does a good job in this film, but is far from a slam-dunk, given the high regard for the work – in the larger-scale films – of Ellis, Matlin, The lost girl‘s Jessie buckley, C’mon C’mon‘s Gaby Hoffmann, Being the Ricardos‘s Nina Arianda and two beloved veterans, DeBose co-star Rita moreno and Balfe’s co-star Judi Dench, who are both former Oscar winners. Plus we can never count Meryl Streep (Do not seek). Unfortunately, for longer shots like Mass‘ Ann dowd and Martha plimpton and Macbeth’s tragedy‘s Catherine hunter, that’s probably the end of the line.

The supporting actor is fascinating, with Smit-McPhee, Kotsur and Leto joined by two A-listers who have played smaller roles than usual, The tender bar‘s Ben affleck (this is her very first individual SAG Award nomination) and the aforementioned Cooper, this time for Licorice Pizza – again, instead of Belfast guys or, for that matter, the Smit-McPhee co-star Jesse plemons, Do not seek‘s Jonas hill, Being the Ricardos‘s Jk simmons or one of the many options worthy of large sets of West Side Story and king richard. Smit-McPhee and Kotsur have been nominated for all of the major awards they’ve been eligible for so far and appear to be locks moving forward. And Cooper seems like an increasingly good bet for his hilarious, quirky sendoff of a unique character to Hollywood that many Academy members remember well, and a name for him in that category could also be considered a way to recognize his Alley of nightmares performance too. Looking ahead, I’m less confident about Affleck, whose film is only 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Leto, whose Gucci performance is incredibly divisive, as is his performance in The small things, for which he received a SAG name but not an Oscar name in that same category. These two seem very vulnerable to me given the probable Academy tails of Belfast, The power of the dog and West Side Story.

Finally, I’m just going to compliment the SAG Awards TV-name on some wonderful selections. Perhaps they could have aired their names among more shows, given the great programming that there is nowadays, but the shows they have recognized are almost all eminently worthy. Korean drama Squid game, which is the most watched show in Netflix history, is now the first non-English language show to receive a better overall name – SAG-AFTRA, it should be noted, was also the first major group to rank behind Korean. movie Parasite on his way to winning his best film at the Oscars – and was also nominated in each of the individual actor categories (Lee Jung-Jae for male actor and Jung Ho-Yeon for female actress). Paramount Network ratings reached Yellowstone, for its fourth season, finally received its long-awaited first major nomination in the Drama Ensemble category. And who can chat with Hulu Sick, Great, Only the murders in the building and The Handmaid’s Tale; HBO Max Hacks; Apples Ted lasso (who claimed four of the 10 names of comedy actors); and HBO Succession (who landed four of the 10 names of dramatic actors), The white lotus and Easttown mare?!

Final voting for the SAG Awards begins on January 19 and ends on February 25, the Friday before the ceremony. Let the games begin!