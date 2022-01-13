Sidney Poitier: a humanitarian and a committed actor





I loved the opening line of Tim Gray’s endearing tribute to Sidney Poitier on January 7, a day after the beloved actor died at 94: “Every artist hopes to make the world a better place. Sidney Poitier did it. As many have written, Poitier has not only had a huge impact on Hollywood and culture in general; his immeasurable contributions to the civil rights movement and other humanitarian causes have been equally poignant and inspiring. At the end of August 2005, I witnessed one of his many acts of kindness up close, one that gave me a personal glimpse of someone I had grown up adoring and admiring for all of his incredible work. on the big screen.

I came across Poitier that summer just after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans and the surrounding area, killing around 2,000 people and leaving millions homeless. My two young daughters, who were 5 and 9 at the time, wanted to raise money for the survivors, so they set up a lemonade stand in front of our house and raised around $ 80. We had heard that the best way to donate was to provide funds to the Red Cross, whose response to the Category 5 hurricane would prove to be its biggest disaster relief effort ever. We drove to the Santa Monica Chapter of the Red Cross on 11th Street, and just as we pulled into a space in the parking lot of the nondescript white and red stucco building, a car pulled up right next to it. from U.S. , and out of Poitier. “Oh, my God,” I remember saying to my kids. “It’s Sidney Poitier, one of the biggest and most important actors in the world! Let’s meet him! I had never had the pleasure of interviewing Poitier over the years, but that of course didn’t stop me from going upstairs and introducing myself, my partner and our children. Of course, I sang his praises to my daughters and told Poitier that they were donating their lemonade money to the Katrina Relief Fund. He totally engaged in a conversation with us and couldn’t have been more warm, gentle or friendly. Naturally, our meeting was more memorable for me than for my children, since they had not yet seen any of the Poitier films. When we got in our car to drive home I explained what a Poitier maverick was and ticked off all of his accomplishments including being the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor. . This week I asked my daughters if they remembered meeting Poitier that day and, if so, what they remembered. “I remember he was very tall and very handsome,” said my youngest. There is certainly no argument with it.

