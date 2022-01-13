Robert Downey, Jr. just lost “Highest Paid Actor” title to unlikely Marvel star





Robert Downey, Jr. is the godfather of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having started the multi-billion dollar Multiverse franchise with Iron Man (2008). The Avenger actor was the highest-paid star under Marvel’s roof for over a decade, but an unlikely co-star more than earned him. Related: The actor believes no one, not even Thanos, can beat the MCU’s new villain Any Marvel fan can cross Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Scarlett Johannson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow) from their list of highest-paid Marvel actor speculation. Hawk Eye Star Jeremy Renner is the best-selling new Marvel actor, having exceeded “RDJ” per second throughout the collection of Marvel movies and series: RDJ is currently in second place at 11,000 (or 15,083) per second for a whopping 21,447 seconds (roughly 6 hours) screen time. But first is none other than Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, whose salary stands at an impressive 12,160 (or $ 16,671) per second who is on screen throughout his Marvel movies, which total. 3,018 seconds (50 minutes). And notice how we said movies, which means that figure excludes the aforementioned Disney Plus series. Related:Marvel officially unveils new Black Panther Despite the disappointing performance of the Hawk Eye series (compared to titles like Loki and WandaVision), Jeremy Renner is the highest paid Marvel actor around today. From Downey, Jr. (Sherlock holmes, Chaplin) would have earned $ 1 million for every minute appearing onscreen in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). The actor has broken many records for his portfolio, and rightly so. There wouldn’t be Hawk Eye Disney + limited series or next Marvel movie, Doctor Strange, in the Multiverse of Madness without Iron Man. Related:Chloe Zhao isn’t officially directing any Star Wars movies, fans rejoice However, with Tony Stark’s story ending in the episode Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) actor Clint Barton / Hawkeye Jeremy Renner took the crown from King Marvel. While Scarlett Johannson performed in the solo Black Widow (2021) film after the events of End of Game, Renner has always appeared on screen longer than any of his comrades Avengers (2012), which allows him to earn a salary per second higher by $ 16,671 than anyone else! Related: Marvels Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Returns As Daredevil However, it looks like Jeremy Renner’s Marvel character is wrapping up his adventure shortly, no doubt bowing out his reverence to newcomer and future Avenger Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Soon Tom Holland will likely take that paycheck, as the actor’s future in the Marvel Universe shines brighter and brighter every day with his next one. Spider-Man 4, Spider-Man 5, and Spider-Man 6 films – not to mention his involvement in the essential Avengers 5 and any MCU series like daredevil which have close links with the web-slinger! Related:Spider-Man: No Way Home surprisingly features Stan Lee after cameo ban The Marvel Universe becomes much more than iconic Earths Mightiest Heroes characters like Star-Lord / Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye / Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). With new rumors of Tony Stark / Iron Man variants appearing shortly, fans might catch a glimpse of Robert Downey, Jr. in the MCU again. Here is a summary ofDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research into the Time Stone. But an old friend turned foe seeks to destroy all wizards on Earth, disrupting Stranges’ plan and causing him to unleash unspeakable evil as well. Who is your favorite superhero? Let us know in the comments below!

