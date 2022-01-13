Entertainment
Love Blossoms In Bollywood As Actors Get All mushy with their partners
By Suvidhi Jain
Mumbai, Jan. 10 (UNI) India’s film industry, which has always remained the epitome of love, with reel chemistry brimming with real life, basks in fame as actors set major goals to couple to their fans and admirers.
The new kids in the neighborhood made sure their mushy photos and PDAs didn’t leave their fans disappointed.
Whether it’s the married brigade of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Rajkumar Rao-Patralekha or lovebirds like Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and Ananya Pandey-Ishan Khattar, the stars never fail to disappoint their fans.
VicKat newlyweds never miss an opportunity to show their affection for each other.
From dropping her husband off at the airport to posting limp photos on IG, Katrina tells the world what Vicky means to her.
Recently, the deeply in love couple celebrated their month-long wedding anniversary with each other as the two are filming for their upcoming plans.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, who tied the knot in November 2021, also made fans believe in true love.
The two actors left fans in awe as they shared their wedding ritual photos.
Rajkummar also raised the standards for boys and bride and groom by singing “Maerri” for his beloved on the wedding night.
Patraleka recently posted some of her pre-wedding festivities, killing off in a peach flowery saree with the dashing groom wearing a lemon yellow kurta.
Ranbir and Alia recently formalized their relationship in the media during the official launch of the teaser for their next business, “Brahmastra”.
The couple spent New Years together in Ranthambore, and Alia has since posted some cute photos from the vacation. Alia has also been spotted with RK’s mother, Neetu, and sister at numerous family dinners and birthday parties.
During an interview with Rajeev Masand, RK also addressed Alia as his girlfriend.
Then there are those who, while taking the time to formalize it, still deposit pretty pictures together, leaving the vineyard buzzing with speculation.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, despite the age of trolls and other critics, have remained attached to each other.
From going to parties and family dinners together to vacations together, Malaika and Arjun are making major goals for their relationship by posting cute and wacky photos on IG.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are the hottest couple from Bollywood. The two actors have yet to officially confess, but have left clues on social media.
Spending quality time in the Maldives would be a couple’s favorite thing.
Tiger recently commented on Disha’s sexy bikini avatar with fiery emojis.
Disha has also been spotted bonding with Tiger’s sister, Khushi.
Ranjha couple Siddharth and Kiara Advani also join most beloved Bollywood couples.
Although the couple have remained tight-lipped on the status of their relationship, they were recently spotted together at the airport celebrating New Years together.
The romance of Ananya Panday and Ishan Kattar began after shooting a movie together, Khali Peeli. The pair of coils did not perform well; However, the romance of the real couple was a hit among netizens. They were spotted leaving together in the New Year as the two actors posted similar footage to IG.
