Bring Back The Cutesy Imran Khan Rom-Coms Bollywood

Imran Khan is an actor who defined a whole genre of films during his short but important stint in Bollywood. While he can say he’s quit acting, we have to explain why his iconic romantic comedies certainly shouldn’t be pulling back from Bollywood, no matter who calls the romantic comedies from the bottom up!

Imran saved us from the melodramatic romances of old



Image credit: Aamir Khan Productions

A movie like Kareena and Imrans Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu deals with the subject of grief in an original, carefree and hopeful way, without the stories we see whenever unrequited love is mentioned so much in Bollywood. That breeze that we see in all of Imrans’ romantic comedies is simply non-existent in most Hindi love stories.



Image Credit: UTV Motion Pictures, Dharma Productions

It’s not like we won’t see each other again Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Where Kal Ho Naa Ho, but a tearful Jaya Bachchan doesn’t make a romantic comedy. The theaters involved in a Mohabbatéine and the heaviness of a Ram leela make them into romances that you can’t really watch for fun. This is why the sweetness of a romantic comedy by Imran Khan, which critics have criticized him for doing, is as appealing as ever.

Imrans stories are about putting women first



Image credit: Dharma Productions

character of Deepikas in Ke Baad break wants to go abroad and take action. In order to make their relationship work, Imrans’ character stays up late to talk to her and eventually travels to Australia to be with her.

Kareenas character in Gori Tere Pyaar my wants to go to a village and help them, and Imran accompanies him to help the villagers in any way he can. Even in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Aditi wants to go study abroad, and the character of Imran encourages her when her fiancé doesn’t.



Image credit: Kunal Kohli Productions

The main takeaway here is that, in a country where women are discouraged from pursuing their dreams and are encouraged to choose marriage and domestic life over their careers, these films have normalized a world where men have to change their ways. objectives to adapt them to those of the woman. .

These little details have a long-term impact on audiences, modernizing romance stories into fashionable stories. It was only because Imran walked that Ranbirs Bunny was able to run to Deepikas Naina and be the man who chooses love during his career in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.



Image Credit: Dharma Productions, UTV Motion Pictures

Imrans romantic comedies still have good rewatch value

Love is one of the greatest fantasies, and escaping into a story that is about a dreamy romance is often just the magical break with reality that we need. Even when it comes to conflict in the narrative, Imrans’ love stories have a laid-back simplicity that makes them super-easy to review.



Image Credit: Dharma Productions, UTV Motion Pictures

A film critically dismissed as I hate love stories deals with relevant topics such as commitment phobia, falling out of love with the person you imagined yourself with, and falling in love with the wrong person on paper. It is not a hard-hitting, intense and revolutionary story. There are no people screaming and bawling. But, it’s an easier watch than most other romantic movies.



Image Credit: Dharma Productions, UTV Motion Pictures

This is due to the fact desi love stories loaded with drama, tears and action sequences are not enough. This lack of toe-to-toe romances has indeed left a gaping hole in the Hindi movie theater category to review, as these romantic comedies are the ones people sit at home and watch later, and not the ones that cause disruption. headache. Masala movies that will make them cry. Ultimately, most people seek comfort in encouraging and pleasant stories, not in maar-dhaad, rona-dhona we’ve been seeing since the 80s.

Hollywood and K-Dramas are full of cute love stories. India? Not really



Image credit: Touchstone Pictures, Silver Screen Partners IV

Hollywood has always given us iconic romantic comedies over the years, whether it’s Breakfast At Tiffanys, Pretty In Pink, Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, 10 Things I Hate About You Where To all the boys I’ve loved before. Korean dramas like Boys above the flowers, Playful kiss, his private life, and Romance is a bonus book are just a few examples of the many love stories one can watch when in need of a soothing lift.



Image credit: Group 8

Bollywood has a less impressive record when it comes to love stories. Recently we have movies like Ginny hugs the sun, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and The Zoya factor in the name of romantic comedies.

We no longer see the character of Imrans making sandwiches for Deepika, like in Ke Baad break. No one gives Genelias Aditi a kitten like Imrans Jay did in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The sweet levity of those romantic comedies is gone and we no longer have a heartwarming romantic world to escape into, forcing us to resort to English or Korean movies and shows for that dose of love. Why can’t Bollywood offer us one or two romantic comedies to savor, Imran style? No wonder we miss Imran!

Main image credit: Kunal Kohli Productions, Aamir Khan Productions