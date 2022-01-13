Entertainment
After Jacqueline Fernandez’s hickey photo went viral, here’s the list of Bollywood celebrities who got media attention over their love bites
Bollywood superstars have always been at the center of issues that have garnered a lot of attention on social media. Several actor and child stars have made headlines over the past two years for their involvement in illegal or inappropriate actions. As Jacqueline Fernandez’s hickey photo with con artist Sukesh goes viral on the internet, let’s see a list of other Bollywood stars who have been seen with a love bite.
For those uninformed, a photo of Jacqueline hooking up with con artist Sukesh recently sparked controversy on the internet. The two can be seen lying on the bed and smiling happily at the camera in the photo. Sukesh kisses Jacqueline on the nose as her hickey is clearly visible on the left side of her neck. The viral photo caused so much noise that Jacqueline had to issue an official statement asking the public and media to respect her privacy.
Here are some other Bollywood stars who have been spotted with a hickey in the past.
Salman Khan:
At a public event a few years ago, Salman Khan was seen with a hickey. The actor was dressed in a black collared shirt for the event, which effectively concealed the love bite.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, now married to international music phenomenon Nick Jonas, has previously been seen with a visible hickey around her neck. In the photo, she was wearing a black leather jacket, thick black glasses and light makeup.
Katrina kaif
In one of her paparazzi photos, Katrina Kaif was seen with a brilliant love bite. Her hair rested behind her shoulder, emphasizing the hickey. It was just below her ears and stood out from the black top she had chosen to wear that day.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan previously wore a backless satin dress that showed off her hickeys. When the pap’s image was revealed, fans discovered a scratch and two love bites.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut made no secret of her love bite as she attended a party hosted by GQ magazine. She was dressed in a strapless white and gray dress with her hair in a bun for the event. To say the least, the hickey wasn’t subtle.
