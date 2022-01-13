60-story tower, huge park intended for Toronto’s entertainment district





A new 60-story construction could soon dominate Toronto’s entertainment district, in part thanks to a municipal plan to add more affordable housing and park space to the downtown core. The tower, planned at 260 Adelaide Street West, would house 848 residential units, of which up to 30% would be affordable. The tower would rise between Duncan Street and John Street, on the current site of Toronto Fire Station 332. In May, Toronto City Council approved a master plan to move the fire hall to a new facility at Metro Hall, sell the property to a developer to build a high-rise tower, and turn neighboring 299 Richmond Street into a 24,000 square foot park. The proposed tower would not only have hundreds of residential units, but also commercial space on the ground floor. And on the third and ninth floors, there would be 2,100 square meters of residential amenity space, both indoors and outdoors. The developer, CentreCourt, also planned to build a new double-height crossing on Nelson Street to connect the development to the new public park. The park will be built on the parking lot currently occupied by the RendezViews patio. You might also like: Development of 314 units planned for the site of the popular Toronto Pennies bar

Here is the 18-tower development intended to replace the Centrepoint shopping center in Toronto Although details of the park’s design have yet to be released, CentreCourt will pay for the construction of the park in exchange for zoning exemptions to build the tower. While Torontonians’ hopes for a huge Rail Deck Park were dashed last year, Richmond Street Park makes up for it somewhat as it is set to be the largest new park in the King-Spadina area in 20 years, according to City Councilor Joe Cressy. Stunning photo of 229 Richmond Street by a Toronto photographer @Jgazze. Last year it was private parking. Now: recently acquired by the city and temporarily an outdoor patio. The future: King-Spadina’s biggest new park in 20 years. pic.twitter.com/uFjCB1u5Tc Joe cressy (@joe_cressy) June 16, 2021 According to a 2021 Municipal staff report, the Adelaide fire station will be relocated in 2024, but no construction schedule has yet been released. Development plans filed for the tower will need to get approval from Toronto City Council before the developer can proceed.

