Lucy Abernathy considering solo career, weekend at The Shed | Entertainment

Lucy Abernathy considering solo career, weekend at The Shed
For more than a decade now, 19-year-old Lucy Abernathy has been rocking club and festival stages with the arrogance and confidence of musicians twice their age.
Playing indoors on Friday nights at the Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint in Maryville, however, will be a whole different experience. On the one hand, his longtime comrades from his old group, the older sister Roxie of the Pinklets and the younger sister Eliza will not be by his side. And the two musicians who will be singer-songwriter Josh Smith of Handsome and the Humbles, and his own father, rocker and songwriter Kevin Abernathy cast long shadows.
It’s intimidating! she recently told the Daily Times. I’ve always been very confident in my vocal abilities, and I’ve worked on it a lot, but I’m not so confident in my songwriting yet. But I’m so excited and so honored to be up there with them, especially after COVID and being quarantined and not being able to play shows.
I made so many excuses when he was sure to replay shows as to why I wasn’t going to do it, mainly because I thought I wasn’t ready. But even though my songs aren’t as advanced or maybe haven’t reached their full potential yet, just having a space like The Shed to try and go was crucial for me to get out of my zone. comfort and the bubble I had built. for myself.
Given the success of The Pinklets, Abernathy is more than up to the challenges she may face as a solo artist. She and Roxie, three years her senior, formed the group in 2010, and when their younger sister requisitioned Daddy’s unused drums, it was added to the lineup. At first, they rode their father’s tails as a novelty for the children, but the elder Abernathy insisted on stepping back and letting her daughters find their way.
And they did: in 2016 former AC Entertainment CEO Ashley Capps took their set to the annual Knoxville Waynestock music festival and was so impressed that he booked them for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Over the course of two albums and a final EP released last year, they found a happy medium between the pop-punk of bands like The Donnas and the indie rock of a band like The Breeders, and as a guitarist. and singer, the mid Abernathy was a force to be seen.
Last July, however, they decided to quit. Lucy and Roxie now live in Nashville, and Eliza is a high school student who is considering moving to New York City to become an actress. The music, however, is still in the cards, she added.
I always knew I wanted to make music, whether with them or other people or by myself, she said. When The Pinklets first started I remember playing little things and talented shows on my own all the time, but now that I’m older and taking it a little more seriously I would say that ‘ is the first time that I understand what my own style is. I’ve been writing with The Pinklets in mind for 10 years now, but now I don’t have that safety net anymore.
Discovering her own style has been both intimidating and revealing, she added. Writing a song with the idea that it will be fleshed out by a full band is one thing; doing it so that he can hold it up with just his voice and his guitar is quite another thing. Fortunately, she has a great role model in her father, who is just as comfortable on a songwriter tour as he pulls off powerful chords in a crowded bar.
He’s my idol, and I’ve always been inspired by watching him play, shred and sing, she said. When I was younger and playing with The Pinklets I was inspired by watching him perform, but now that I’m older and more focused his songwriting has become an incredible inspiration. I send him songs and play my songs to him, and he always gives me advice or criticism or just cheers me on.
There’s no one else I think I would be equipped to take this knowledge on. I don’t think there is anyone else more equipped to give me this than the person who has been there for every step of my evolution.
On Friday evening, Shell will be at his side not as his protege, but as an equal. And while his musical career as a rocker and songwriter is an ideal role model for young Abernathy, what’s most exciting right now is figuring out what comes next, she added.
I always see myself as someone who in the long run plays with a band, or at least has a band with me, she said. But I feel like you need to persevere as a singer-songwriter and just be me. If nothing else, if I don’t even give myself the chance to try, I’ll never know if that’s what I want.
Steve Wildsmith was editor and writer for The Daily Times for almost 17 years and continues to work as a freelance on current affairs and entertainment topics, local performances and artists in East Tennessee. Contact him at [email protected]
