20 famous Bollywood dialogues that no one has ever said IRL

Bollywood is a box of surprises. You never know what’s inside. Many movies offer us the best dialogue, while some offer the absolute worst. While we use some of these lines in our daily life, others are too hard to believe and we can never dare to say them.

Dialogs like Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai, Matlab Aisa bilkul immediate nahi soche hain but … sochenge, Apni’s favorite hoon, Where are you going? Tussi na jao! and so on – have become part of our language.

On the other hand, there are those dialogues that are popular for one reason only: to be so unnaturally exaggerated. And we could never identify with them in real life. Here’s a list of 20 such dialogs for you.

20 famous Bollywood dialogues that no one has ever used:

1. EK CHUTKI SINDOOR KI KEEMAT TUM KYA JAANO RAMESH BABU

Deepika padukone Ek Chutki Sindoor dialogue from About Shanti is something we can never erase from memory. But we’re running out of events where we can adapt that.

Illustration: Geetanjali, DailyO

2. BASANTI INN KUTTO KE SAAMNE MAT NAACHNA

Imagine that you are at a party with your boyfriend and he says “Basanti, hostel kutto ke saamne mat nachna!“Noooo! This is the best I can think of because this dialogue Sholay cannot be used in any possible scenario.

via GIPHY

3. GREASE ?! PHAT: SOMEWHAT HOT AND TUMPERY

Poo of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was quite egotistical. The word bold was spelled PHAT to her and that meant pretty hot and tempting. For all guys: honestly we girls don’t use such abbreviations in the real world.

Poop at Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

4. FILMEIN SIRF TEEN CHEEZON KE WAJAH SE CHALTI HAI … ENTERTAINMENT, ENTERTAINMENT, ENTERTAINMENT

Noooo! A movie with just entertainment and no meaning is most likely to be rejected by the majority of the audience. So we’re really not saying entertainment is all that is required unlike Vidya Balan in Dirty image.

5. DON KO PAKADNA MUSHKIL HI NAHI NAMUMKIN HAI

In 2022, we know that it is possible to do so. And people hardly call themselves “Don” these days.

via GIPHY

6. AAP HUMSE HUMARI ZINDAGI MAANG LETE, HUM AAPKO KHUSHI KHUSHI DETE. BY AAPNE A HUMSE HUMARA GUROOR HI CHHEEN LIYA

From the movie Bajirao Mastani, this dialogue has become very popular. But no matter how madly, deeply we fall in love, it’s something we would never say.

Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani

7. JAB KOI PYAR MEIN HOTA HAI; TOH KOI SAHI GALAT NAHIN HOTA

Jab we met was a decent watch at the time. But this dalouge is useless. Try to say koi sahi galat nahin hota to your partner and a big argument will be waiting for you.

via GIPHY

8. MANNE EK PAPPI CHAIYE … PUPPY, MATLAB KUTTE KA CHHOTA BACHCHA?

This dialogue of Dhadak is nothing but crap. No one on earth will ever say that when asked for a kiss.

9. TUM OXYGEN WITH PRINCIPAL DOUBLE HYDROGEN. CHEMISTRY HAMARI BILKUL PANI KI TARAH HAI

PSA: Guys, please don’t try this pickup line if you don’t want rejection. For those who don’t know, this dialogue is from the movie Hasee Toh Phasee.

“Tum oxygen aur hand double hydrogen … hamari chemistry ekdum pani ki tarah hai” H2O redefined #RomanticDialogues pic.twitter.com/a3joOqvz8u – Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) February 23, 2015

10. PRINCIPAL DIKHTA HOON SWEET, INNOCENT, SWAMI TYPE KA NA … LEKIN ACTUALLY HOON BAHUT BADE HARAMI TYPE KA

Another Bollywood-inspired pick-up line that doesn’t deserve its place in this world. Believe me, that will never help you get the girl. But helped Varun Dhawan to Main hero of Tera.

via GIPHY

11. MAINE USKE DIL KI MEIN HARD DRIVE, FAREB KA PEHLE HI VIRUS DETECT KAR LIYA THA

Wait what !? I know you’ve read this two or maybe three times to get the meaning of it. So Vivek Oberoi in the movie Prince said that strange line. Hello Bollywood, I have a real question – is it a human or an anti-virus? But then, Prince was a cult for its own reasons. The dialogue was definitely a part of it apart, you know, Vivek Oberoi saying Chhod di khudaai maine tere liye…

Vivek Oberoi in Prince

12. PARAMPARA, PRATISHTHA, ANUSHASAN. YE EST GURUKUL KE TEEN STAMBH HAI

This only happens in the gurukul of Mohabbatéine. Children today are colder than ever and schools with such ‘stambhwas hard to find.

13. INSAAN KA EMOTION MOTION KE SAATH JUDA HUA HAIN

Amitabh Bachchan from Culminate was too attached to his toilet. But this dialogue, although scientifically written, is not really the kind of description you would want in your daily life … and even less at the table!

14. TUMHE KOI HAQ NAHI KI TUM ITNI KHOOBSURAT LAGO

Another clarification, we do not use this dialogue of Poo looking at ourselves in the mirror. (If you do, then that’s another story.)

via GIPHY

15. AAPKE PAON DEKHE, BAHUT HASEEN HAI. INHE ZAMEEN BY MAT UTARIYEGA, MAILE HO JAYENGE

Okay, this is a classic of Pakeezah, a 1972 film starring Ashok Kumar, Meena Kumari and Raaj Kumar. But then again, no guy is ever going to use it in 2022. Although we don’t know if anyone has used it, even in 1972.

16. WAQT RUKTA NAHI, BETTERAVE JATA HAI AUR KHARACH HUM HO JAATE HAI

Honestly, there is a lot of awesome dialogue in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I know it’s deep but too hard to fit into conversations, Insta captions, or midnight stories.

17. HUMEIN APNE GAAL PE THAPAD SE ZYADA USKE GAAL PE PUPPY KA SUKH THA

Raanjhanaa, is again a decent – problematic, but decent – movie with nice dialogue. But no guy will ever celebrate a slap of a crush like Kundan did.

18. MUJH BY EK EHSAAN KARNA KI MUJH BY KOI EHSAAN NA KARNA

This dialogue of Bodyguard is one of the many insane ones in Salman Khan’s films. And still famous.

19. KHOOBSURAT LADKIYAN JAB JHOOTH BOLTI HAIN TOH WO AUR BHI KHOOBSURAT LAGTI HAIN

No it’s not true and I think no one would ever dare to tell a khoobsurat girl. A lot of weird things happened in the movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. And this is one of them. Tuffy would agree.

20. JO BAAT HAMARI SAMAJH NAHI AATI USSE HUM BEZZATI SAMJHTE HAI

This one is from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Tashan. Well, TBH already baat hamari samajh nhi aati we ask again and clarify. It is certainly not an insult.

